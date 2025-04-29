Saudi Arabia - Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, in collaboration with Juffali Automotive Company (JACO), its official general distributor in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading EV infrastructure provider.



This strategic partnership reinforces Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of a sustainable and advanced mobility ecosystem.

Together with EVIQ’s infrastructure expertise and JACO’s long-standing presence in the Kingdom, the initiative will focus on developing a network of high-power EV charging stations, enabling Mercedes-Benz customers to travel more freely and confidently across Saudi Arabia.



Beyond infrastructure, the collaboration also emphasizes customer education and awareness, aiming to promote the benefits of electric mobility and inspire broader adoption. It also opens opportunities for innovation, knowledge exchange, and local talent development as part of the Kingdom’s broader diversification goals.



By combining global expertise with local insight, Mercedes-Benz is taking a meaningful step toward shaping the future of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia — one that prioritizes convenience, performance, and sustainability.



“At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to pioneering sustainable luxury mobility. This collaboration with EVIQ is more than just infrastructure — it’s about supporting the Kingdom’s transformation into a global innovation leader. Together, we’re driving progress that complements Vision 2030’s economic diversification goals and a greener future,” commented Michael Stroband, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.



Juffali Automotive Company, a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s presence in the Kingdom since the 1950s, will play a vital role in bringing this vision to life. Chenghez Khan, CEO of Juffali Automotive Company, added: “We are proud to take this important step in partnering with EVIQ. This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between innovation, and sustainability. By enabling a robust EV infrastructure, we’re not only supporting the shift to electric mobility — we’re actively shaping the future of transportation in Saudi Arabia. This initiative is in alignment with the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, contributing to a more sustainable, connected, and diversified economy.”



EVIQ, a joint venture between Saudi Electricity Company and the Public Investment Fund, is tasked with designing, installing, and operating high-speed charging stations. This rollout aligns seamlessly with Mercedes-Benz’s global “Ambition 2039” strategy, which aims to achieve a net carbon-neutral fleet across its entire lifecycle by the decade's end. By integrating EVIQ’s high-speed charging expertise with Mercedes-Benz’s innovative electric models — like the EQS, EQE, and G580 with EQ Technology — the partnership promises to deliver an unmatched EV ecosystem tailored to the Saudi market.



Underscoring the partnership, Mohammed Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, stated: “EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem. This strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz, a world renowned leader in innovative mobility and Juffali Automotive Company (JACO), its official general distributor in Saudi Arabia, further solidifies our commitment to fostering strong collaborations to further enhance the EV infrastructure across the Kingdom, accelerating the transition to a sustainable transportation future.”

