The company’s AI-powered wealth management platform enables banks, asset managers and financial advisors to offer tailored investment solutions at scale

The partnership will drive Emirati talent development and support financial literacy programmes and expansion into Al Ain

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has partnered with Alpheya, a leading wealth management technology platform, with the aim to drive innovation in financial services, create high-skilled jobs with a strong focus on Emiratisation and strengthen the emirate’s wealth management sector, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to enhance the industry and attract high-impact global investors.

With the strategic backing of BNY and Lunate, Alpheya provides an AI-driven wealth management platform that helps banks, asset managers and investment advisors deliver personalised financial services to high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals in the GCC market.

As part of its growth strategy, Alpheya plans to make significant capital and operational investments over the next three years, starting with the opening of a new Alpheya office in Al Ain. Enabled by ADIO’s competitive business support, Alpheya will accelerate innovation in financial technology, with plans to register new intellectual property (IP) to enable foreign financial institutions to set up and go to market efficiently in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside investment in technology and infrastructure, Alpheya is also committed to nurturing local talent. The company plans to establish an internship programme for Emirati talent, launch financial literacy initiatives for students and educators and introduce an international exposure programme for UAE Nationals.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is shaping the future of digital wealth management, creating an environment where innovation thrives, and global financial leaders can scale. Our partnership with Alpheya reinforces our commitment to building a world-class financial ecosystem, one that not only attracts high-impact investments but also empowers local talent and drives advancements in financial technology.”

Roger Rouhana, CEO of Alpheya commented: “We are committed to redefining how wealth management is delivered in the region, and partnering with ADIO marks a key milestone in that journey. By expanding within Abu Dhabi, we are continuing to set a new standard through a next-generation, AI-powered platform that allows financial institutions to provide personalised, data-driven investment solutions at scale. ADIO’s support enhances our ability to develop local expertise and shape the future of digital wealth services in the UAE.”

The partnership between ADIO and Alpheya underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to expanding its financial services sector and increasing local expertise in wealth management, furthering the emirate’s vision to become a premier destination for global financial institutions seeking advanced, technology-driven wealth management solutions.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

Founded in 2023, Alpheya is an Abu Dhabi-based WealthTech firm offering cloud-native, AI-powered wealth and trading solutions to MENA Banks, Independent Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and other investment firms. Alpheya powers financial institutions' full tech stack, enabling them to deliver unparalleled financial products, services, and advice to their millions of clients.

