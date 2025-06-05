Manama, Bahrain – In a significant step toward corporate sustainability, GFH Financial Group has announced a new initiative to offset the annual carbon emissions of all its full-time employees. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Safa, Bahrain’s climate action platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, will see the Group take tangible action to neutralize its operational environmental impact.

The initiative to offset the carbon emission covers the full-time workforce at GFH Financial Group. According to national emissions data, the average individual in Bahrain emits just over 26 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) per year through daily activities. An individual's annual carbon emissions refer to the total amount of carbon dioxide they generate each year through everyday activities such as driving, using electricity, and consuming goods and services. Carbon offsetting involves financially supporting projects—like renewable energy initiatives or reforestation efforts—that reduce or remove an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Through its partnership with Safa, GFH ensures that carbon offsets made on behalf of its employees are real, measurable, and independently verified, meeting Safa’s rigorous standards for high-quality carbon credits.

By offsetting the annual emissions for each employee, GFH is demonstrating proactive environmental leadership and reinforcing its support for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Net Zero 2060 ambitions.

This announcement coincides with World Environment Day, reinforcing the shared urgency for climate action and the need for institutions to adopt measurable, transparent sustainability strategies.

About GFH Financial Group

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

About Safa

Safa is a Bahrain-based carbon offset and climate action platform that helps individuals, businesses, and institutions take measurable steps toward environmental responsibility. A portfolio company of Mumtalakat, Safa provides access to internationally verified carbon offset projects and practical tools to reduce and balance carbon footprints.

