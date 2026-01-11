Al Mani: “This step underscores our commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the Kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub—enhancing trade flows and streamlining supply chains between the Saudi market and European markets, particularly France.”

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, announced today that it has officially obtained membership in the Saudi–French Business Council (CAFS). This milestone comes as part of the company’s ambitious strategy to expand its international partnerships and unlock new opportunities for commercial and logistics cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France.

Through its membership in the Saudi–French Business Council, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited will play an active role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries’ business communities by delivering world-class logistics solutions that support bilateral trade and investment.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: “We are honored to join the Saudi–French Business Council, one of the leading platforms driving bilateral economic growth. This step underscores our commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the Kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub—enhancing trade flows and streamlining supply chains between the Saudi market and European markets, particularly France.”

This new membership will enable Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited to participate in economic meetings and forums organized by the Saudi–French Business Council, while collaborating with leading French companies in transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management. These engagements will facilitate knowledge transfer and support the localization of international best practices within the Saudi logistics sector.

Established in 2003 under the umbrella of the Council of Saudi Chambers, the Saudi–French Business Council is a leading economic platform dedicated to strengthening trade and investment relations between Saudi Arabia and France. The Council facilitates engagement between the business communities of both countries, organizes economic forums to promote investment opportunities, and works to address challenges faced by investors and companies in both markets.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited:

Media Contact

Ahmed Al-Khalid

Media Relations Manager

Ruqoom Media

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ahmed.alkhalid@ruqoom.com