Duabi, UAE – Cequence Security, a pioneer in application security, announced its appointment as co-chair of TM Forum’s AI-Native Blueprints, specifically leading work on Agentic Interaction Security. The announcement coincides with Mobile World Congress (MWC), where TM Forum officially introduced Cequence’s leadership role during last night’s executive networking reception.

TM Forum’s Agentic Interaction Security initiative, part of its AI-Native Blueprints program, brings together telecommunications leaders and technology partners from around the world to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: how to safely and effectively deploy agentic AI systems that can autonomously boost productivity and drive revenue growth while ensuring security, trust, and interoperability by design.

According to Microsoft’s February 2026 Cyber Pulse Report, more than 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies deploy active AI agents, yet only 47 percent have AI-specific safeguards in place. As the telecommunications sector increasingly integrates AI agents across internal productivity, customer service, and autonomous network operations, the need for robust guardrails and industry-aligned security frameworks has become critical.

As co-chair within TM Forum’s AI-Native Blueprints, Cequence will contribute operational learnings and threat intelligence to secure AI agent interactions, helping define frameworks that ensure interoperability is secure by design. The company will focus on maintaining integrity standards for agentic connections (including MCP), implementing real-time governance blueprints, defining operational resilience patterns, and facilitating ecosystem coordination between security practitioners, CSPs, and standards bodies.

“As AI industrialises and the agent economy scales, agent-to-agent and agent-to-system interactions will grow exponentially — expanding the enterprise attack surface beyond anything we have seen before. Securing these interactions in a unified, secure-by-design and operationally assured way is now mission critical. The addition of Cequence as a member and co-chairing the Agentic Interaction Security Blueprint is a pivotal step in advancing our AI-Native Blueprint. As an AI-native security leader already protecting major telecommunications environments, Cequence brings proven expertise in securing APIs, MCP protocols, and high-volume digital ecosystems. Their deep telco experience will materially accelerate the harmonisation of agentic security across our CSP members and partners,” said Guy Lupo, EVP AI & Data Mission, TM Forum.

“The telecoms industry is at a pivotal moment for AI transformation, yet the agentic AI security challenge is too large for any single company to solve alone,” said Shreyans Mehta, CTO and Co-Founder of Cequence Security. “We’re proud to share back a decade of lessons learned protecting applications and data within some of the world’s largest telecoms networks, and apply our firsthand experience helping early adopters secure their first agentic AI deployments so the entire industry can move forward together through TM Forum’s collaborative framework.”

Cequence’s appointment as co-chair reflects the company’s deep operational experience protecting major global telecom operators and their Fortune 500 peers, equating to more than 10 billion sensitive interactions managed per day across critical applications and safeguarding more than 4 billion user accounts worldwide. With two out of the top three telecoms as customers and more than two billion telecom API transactions protected by Cequence every day, the company’s involvement underscores its commitment to helping telecommunications companies realize the full benefits of secure, scalable AI deployments.

In addition to its involvement in TM Forum, Cequence is the only security vendor in its category contributing to three consecutive Verizon DBIRs and delivering production-proven AI Gateway technology for securing MCP-powered access to applications and data. This work complements Cequence’s contributions to emerging CIS guidance for agentic AI environments and MCP-related usage, reinforcing a broader commitment to making AI security practices open, repeatable, and accessible for all.

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, making the applications and data that organizations depend on AI-ready while protecting them from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique solutions unlock the promise of agentic AI productivity while providing real-time security against increasingly sophisticated threats. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable no-code, no-risk approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of 800+ organizations across the connectivity ecosystem. Members include the top 10 Communication Service Providers, top three hyperscalers, leading Network Equipment Providers, and a wide range of vendors, consultancies, and system integrators.

We provide a place for our Members to collaborate to deliver lasting change and renewed value and purpose for our industry. Together, we are building a sustainable future for the sector in connectivity and beyond.

