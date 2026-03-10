DUBAI, UAE — Al Sharqi, a premier logistics and freight provider with a 36-year track record in the Middle East, today announced an expanded suite of multi-modal solutions designed to bypass ongoing regional shipping delays. By leveraging strategic hubs in Khor Fakkan and a robust cross-border road network, the company is ensuring cargo fluidity for businesses facing unprecedented supply chain pressure.

“Logistics is no longer just about moving goods; it is about managing risk,” said Kashif Rafiq, CEO of Al Sharqi. “Our focus is on providing the agility that the current market demands. We aren't just reacting to disruptions; we are engineering ways around them to ensure our partners remain competitive and connected.”

To maintain delivery benchmarks, Al Sharqi has immediately optimized several key corridors:

Strategic Diversification via Khor Fakkan : Utilizing alternative import routes through Khor Fakkan port to circumvent traditional maritime bottleneck via Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port.

Customs Brokerage at Khor Fakkan : Mobilized our customs brokerage services at Khor Fakkan port.

Container Drayage from /to Khor Fakkan : Effective immediately, we have deployed a certain percentage of our fleet for container drayage at Khor Fakkan port.

GCC Multi-modal Connectivity: Seamlessly transitioning FCL (Full Container Load) cargo between ocean and road transport to expedite cross-border delivery to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Operational Transparency: 24/7 tracking and dedicated support to provide shippers with total visibility in an unpredictable environment.

As businesses navigate a complex global landscape, Al Sharqi’s infrastructure at key ports like Khor Fakkan serves as a vital link in the UAE and beyond UAE, ensuring that "disruption" does not mean "delay."

About Al Sharqi

With over three decades of operational excellence, Al Sharqi is a cornerstone of the UAE logistics sector. The firm specializes in high-impact freight forwarding, tech-driven supply chain management, and bespoke multi-modal transport solutions across the Middle East.