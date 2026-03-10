Bengaluru / Chennai, INDIA – Global aviation software Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at the upcoming Defence MRO facility of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), the strategic Aerospace and Defence arm of the TATA Group. The new facility, which will specialize in Lockheed Martin’s C130J Super Hercules aircraft maintenance for the Indian Airforce, represents a major step in TASL’s commitment to building a modern, technology‑enabled MRO ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, Ramco will deploy its integrated Aviation MRO platform across TASL’s operations, covering a broad suite of capabilities including Contract and Quote Management, Maintenance Planning, Hangar and Component Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Quality, along with Customer Billing. This comprehensive digital foundation is further strengthened by Ramco’s advanced solutions comprising its Anywhere mobile applications, E‑Publications, Digital Task Cards and resource planning and optimization tools, enabling real-time access to operational data across the shopfloor and connected functions.

The selection of Ramco underscores TASL’s forward-looking digital MRO vision. The organization aims to adopt end‑to‑end digital processing of customer work packages and achieve a fully digital shopfloor supported by modern mobile applications and integrated OEM documentation management, with this ecosystem interfacing seamlessly with TASL’s ERP system. Ramco’s technology will serve as the backbone supporting these goals, bringing automation, standardization, and clarity to operational workflows.

Through this implementation, TASL will be equipped with a unified system designed to enhance visibility, streamline execution, and optimize utilization of manpower, materials, and tools. The transformation is expected to drive measurable improvements in efficiency and turnaround times, while also laying the groundwork for future scalability and long-term growth.

Sandesh Bilagi, President & COO, Ramco Systems, said, “We are honoured to have been chosen by TASL as their technology partner for their upcoming Defence MRO facility. Through this collaboration, they gain access to a platform that is compliant with Indian regulations, anticipates operational needs, minimises downtime, and ensures stable performance across all conditions. We are proud to support TASL in ensuring the sustained readiness and availability of the Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules fleet for the Indian Airforce. With over 25 years of homegrown innovation, Ramco remains committed to the ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ vision, and this partnership reflects our dedication to building world-class capabilities within the country.”

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with ‘Anywhere Apps’, significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a leading private sector player in India’s Aerospace & Defence industry. Established to serve as the strategic aerospace and defence arm of the Tata Group, TASL offers integrated solutions across Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Defence & Security, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Radar & Tactical Systems, Command & Control, and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO).

TASL partners with global OEMs and technology leaders to deliver world-class products and services that meet stringent international quality and regulatory standards. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and engineering centres across India, the company supports both domestic and international customers, contributing significantly to India’s self-reliance vision in defence manufacturing.

Through advanced manufacturing capabilities, digital integration, and a strong focus on innovation, TASL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical aerospace and defence solutions worldwide.

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco’s key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

