Dubai, UAE: Union Coop’s CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, affirmed that the cooperative’s strategic stock levels are in a reassuring position and sufficient to meet consumer needs for extended periods. He noted that operational activities and supply chains are proceeding normally and in accordance with approved plans, ensuring the continuous availability of essential and consumer goods across all branches and digital platforms.

Al Hashemi explained that Union Coop operates through an integrated system for inventory management and supply reinforcement, maintained through ongoing coordination with suppliers and supply chain partners. This approach ensures the stability of product availability both on store shelves and across online shopping channels, in addition to the readiness of warehouses and branches to efficiently manage varying levels of demand.

He added that purchasing activity in the market remains normal and reflects typical consumer behavior patterns. He emphasized that the cooperative continuously monitors market indicators and consumer needs, while taking proactive measures to maintain stable supplies and deliver the best services to shoppers.

Al Hashemi also highlighted that Union Coop derives its vision and strategies from the directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which places great importance on the issue of food security. He noted that the cooperative consistently strives to support these national priorities by enhancing the sustainability of essential goods availability and maintaining stability in local markets.

Furthermore, he confirmed that Union Coop continues to develop its services across all shopping channels, whether through its branches across Dubai or through its online store, smart application, and home delivery services, keeping pace with community expectations while providing a flexible and convenient shopping experience.

Al Hashemi stressed Union Coop’s commitment to its social and economic role as an active partner in supporting market stability and serving the community by ensuring product availability and strengthening consumer confidence. These efforts contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s food security framework while achieving the highest standards of quality in the services provided.