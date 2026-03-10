UAE: ScreenCheck, a subsidiary of Centena Group and a key player offering end-to-end security and identification solutions in the Middle East and Africa region, entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Integrated Control Technology (ICT), a global security manufacturer, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to expand its security technology portfolio across the GCC region.

The partnership integrates ICT’s advanced access control and unified security management capabilities into ScreenCheck’s wide array of offerings, enabling organisations to deploy integrated, enterprise-grade access control and security systems across commercial and critical infrastructure environments.

Commenting on the strategic value of the collaboration, Shaji Abdul Kader, COO of ScreenCheck, said: “We are delighted to initiate this strategic collaboration with ICT at a time when regional companies are rethinking the way they design, deploy and manage security systems. By combining ICT’s scalable and interoperable solutions with ScreenCheck’s industry expertise, we are better positioned to support large-scale, complex and multi-site projects. This collaboration not only enables smoother, efficient execution and long-term system continuity, but also opens up new growth opportunities as customer requirements continue to evolve towards open-platform and customisable solutions. Furthermore, we aim to accelerate our efforts to meet the demands of the security market in the region and enable our clients’ seamless transition to future-ready security architectures.”

The partnership comes at a time when the Middle East’s physical security market is on a steady growth trajectory, reflecting sustained investment in security systems across commercial and critical infrastructure environments. In the Middle East and Africa markets, operational technology security, a key component of smart enterprise and critical infrastructure projects, is also projected to reach USD 1463.7 million by 2031 from USD 442.85 million in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent, reflecting long-term adoption of advanced integrated security solutions.

Commenting on the added-value distribution partnership and ScreenCheck’s strong regional reach, Thomas Napora, Vice President and General Manager EMEA at ICT, said: “ICT is delighted to forge an added-value distribution partnership with ScreenCheck in the Middle East region. We value their great level of expertise in enterprise security and their deep knowledge of access control and biometrics. Through their several offices and a wide customer base of system integrator companies, ScreenCheck have a wide reach in the Gulf countries and the wider Middle East region. We are looking forward to working closely together and offering customised access control solutions solving end-user’s requirements and needs.”

Through this collaboration, ICT brings in more than 20 years of expertise in unified access control, intrusion detection and building automation solutions. Its Protege GX enterprise platform is designed to support organisations achieve both enhanced security and operational efficiency. GX open, scalable, interoperable platform, integrates with a wide range of third-party technologies from biometrics, and VMS to visitor management, HR and room booking systems into a unified environment.

Through this partnership, ScreenCheck and ICT will jointly support clients with local engineering expertise, training and lifecycle services, ensuring system performance and long-term value of the deployed security solutions. Moreover, the partnership will play a pivotal role in addressing the surging demand for connected and intelligent security systems as organisations adopt unified platforms to simplify management and strengthen resilience.

