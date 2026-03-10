Dubai, UAE: Access Consult, a Dubai-based architectural and engineering consultancy, is marking a new phase of growth after delivering more than 800 projects across the UAE over the past 27 years. The firm has evolved into a full-service design and engineering consultancy supporting developers and public sector clients with end-to-end delivery, from concept design and authority approvals through to construction supervision and handover.

Access Consult provides fully integrated architectural, structural, MEP, interior design, quantity surveying, project management, and supervision services, all delivered through in-house teams. This one-stop model allows the company to manage projects from A to Z while maintaining direct control over quality, timelines, and regulatory compliance. With a strong footprint across the UAE and a focus on Dubai, Access Consult has signed 10 new projects, completed three major developments, and grown its team by approximately 30 to 35% in the past year alone. This momentum supports the nation's We the UAE 2031 vision for future-ready development, as 400,000+ units are under construction or planned for the next four years in Dubai alone.

The company’s portfolio features developers across residential, commercial, retail, healthcare, and mixed-use projects, serving private and public sectors. The firm works closely with government stakeholders, including Dubai Municipality and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. Landmark developments across Dubai include the Edition Hotel Dubai, DSO Radison Blu Hotel, ALTA Tower, Guzel Towers, the Famous Marina Mosque and many more. Access Consult also supports major organisations such as National Bonds and regional developers across residential and commercial real estate, while also working on selected international projects across the EMEA region.

Arch. Mohamed Salah Seguen, CEO at Access Consult member of Excellence Consortium, said: “At Access Consult, we are very deliberate about how we grow. As a mid-sized consultancy, every project and every client relationship matters. Our focus is to deliver quality design, practical engineering, and dependable supervision from the first concept through to handover. Clients choose Access Consult for our fully in-house delivery, strong regulatory expertise, and speed without compromising standards. Looking ahead, our vision is to strengthen our position as a trusted UAE consultancy while expanding our capabilities to support more complex, design-led developments across the region.”

A core differentiator for Access Consult is its fully digital approach to design coordination and project delivery. By managing architectural and engineering workflows through integrated digital systems and overlapping design phases, the company typically reduces design and approval timelines by 30 to 50%. During construction, its structured supervision processes and on-site engineering teams help shorten delivery schedules by a further 20 to 30%, depending on project scope and contractor performance. This approach is reinforced by Access Consult’s position within a wider group of specialist companies, giving clients access to additional expertise across project management, façade engineering, and technical consultancy when required.

Building on nearly three decades of operation in the UAE, Access Consult continues to position itself as a trusted partner for developers seeking streamlined project delivery, regulatory expertise, and integrated design services under one roof. Looking ahead, Access Consult is prioritising continued investment in digital delivery processes while strengthening its presence across high-growth residential and commercial developments. Longer term, the company will broaden its business model to include project development and management services, building on its technical foundation and market experience.

With more than 800 projects completed and a growing multidisciplinary team, the firm remains focused on shaping practical, high-quality built environments that support the region’s evolving development landscape.

For more information, visit www.access-ec.com.

About Access Consult

Access Consult is a Dubai-based architectural and engineering consultancy founded in 1998. The firm delivers integrated design, engineering, quantity surveying, project management, and supervision services across residential, commercial, retail, healthcare, and mixed-use developments. With over 27 years of experience and more than 800 projects delivered, Access Consult supports clients from concept through completion, combining in-house multidisciplinary expertise with a strong understanding of UAE regulatory frameworks to drive efficient, high-quality project outcomes.