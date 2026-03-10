Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Rubrik, (NYSE: RBRK), a security and AI operations company. Together, the organizations will deliver a joint Cyber Recovery as a Service (CRaaS) solution to help enterprises restore operations quickly and securely following cyber incidents.

The partnership brings together Tech Mahindra’s global cybersecurity expertise with Rubrik’s data security platform to deliver scalable protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, the partnership will allow enterprises to strengthen cyber resilience with an AI-powered cyber recovery solution designed to enable faster, cleaner restoration after attacks. Customers also benefit from assured data integrity, reduced downtime, and a unified recovery framework that supports business continuity even during advanced ransomware incidents.

Saket Singh, Business Head - Cloud, Infrastructure, Network and Security Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises today are investing heavily in cyber detection capabilities, yet a critical gap remains: the ability to rapidly recover clean, uncompromised data after ransomware attacks. Many organizations struggle to restore operations with confidence, leading to prolonged downtime and business disruption. By combining Rubrik’s AI-driven and data resilience capabilities with Tech Mahindra’s end-to-end cyber security capabilities, we are enabling organizations to recover with certainty, reduce downtime, and protect business continuity in an increasingly hostile digital environment.”

The partnership reinforces Tech Mahindra’s leadership in AI-led cyber resilience while expanding market visibility for its cybersecurity portfolio. The partnership will further accelerate customer adoption, unlock new go-to-market opportunities and drive pipeline growth. The partnership underscores a pivotal industry shift toward AI-driven resilience, cloud-native protection, and autonomous threat remediation.

Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik, said, “The escalating frequency of identity-based threats and ransomware attacks has made it clear: cyber resilience is now the ultimate differentiator between business catastrophe and business continuity. We are proud to launch this CRaaS offering alongside Tech Mahindra to empower global organizations with streamlined recovery and business continuity.”

Together, Tech Mahindra and Rubrik deliver a differentiated, AI-powered cyber recovery offering that ensures rapid, clean restoration after cyber incidents, setting a new benchmark for resilience in the era of persistent and evolving cyber threats.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company. The company's data security platform secures and recovers data from cyber threats and operational disruptions. Rubrik has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for two consecutive years and is trusted by over 6,600+ customers across the globe, including world-renowned enterprises and government organizations. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter).

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Website & Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com