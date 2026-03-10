Yalla Group reports 8.2% increase in average MAUs, reaching 44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025

UAE, Dubai: Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, has announced its financial results for 2025, maintaining steady growth and reinforcing its position in the region’s expanding digital entertainment sector.

The company reported full-year revenue of AED 1.256 billion (US$341.9 million), while net income rose 10.4% to AED 543.9 million (US$148.1 million) from AED 492.9 million (US$134.2 million) in 2024.

On a quarterly basis, revenue in the fourth quarter reached AED 308.1 million (US$83.9 million), as the company maintained solid operational performance.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased 6.2% to AED 126.7 million (US$34.5 million), with the company reporting a net margin of 41.2% and a non-GAAP net margin of 43.9%.

Yalla’s user base also continued to expand. Monthly active users (MAUs) rose 8.2% year-over-year to 44.8 million, while the number of paying users totalled 10.4 million, across the company’s social networking and gaming platforms.

Outstanding performance

Commenting on the results, Mr. Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla, said: “We delivered solid 2025 results, with full-year revenues rising to US$341.9 million and net income up 10.4% to US$148.1 million.”

“Strong execution across our product ecosystem drove increased user engagement, underscored by an 8.2% year-over-year increase in MAUs to 44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025,” Yang added.

“Additionally, revenues from game services started to accelerate, delivering a year-over-year increase of 9.1% for the full year thanks to our dedication to gaming innovation and effective marketing campaigns. Our first match-3 game, Turbo Match, is now available and gathering positive user reviews, and our desert-themed SLG title is set for official promotion in the second quarter of 2026, strengthening our position to tap new user cohorts,” Yang stated.

“Meanwhile, we deepened AI integration across our ecosystem, boosting operational efficiency and accelerating our product innovation and localization efforts. We also continued to strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia as part of our regional growth strategy, establishing a partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation to support the Saudi eLeague 2026 and local talent programs,” he noted.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to unlock deeper synergies between our social and gaming ecosystems while building our technological capabilities and product pipeline to strengthen our industry leadership in the rapidly growing MENA market and drive sustainable long-term growth,” Yang said.

Maintaining leadership

Meanwhile, Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, commented on the results: “Over the course of 2025, we have accelerated our efforts to strengthen our user engagement and enhance the overall value of our platform ecosystem. Through refined operations, diversified engagement initiatives and continued optimisation of our monetisation framework, we have continued to enrich the user experience across our social networking and gaming platforms while supporting sustainable growth across the business.”

He added: “At the same time, we continued to advance our ‘gaming plus social’ strategy, which remains key to our approach in the MENA digital entertainment market. By combining product innovation with deeper localisation and culturally relevant content, we aim to create more engaging digital experiences that resonate with users across the region.”

Ismail stressed that Yalla will continue to build on its operational capabilities, strengthen partnerships across the digital ecosystem and expand its product pipeline. “Supported by a technology-driven approach and deep understanding of regional user preferences, we remain well positioned to reinforce Yalla’s leadership in the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape across MENA.”

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality.

Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users.

In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA.

Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://yalla.com.