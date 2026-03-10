Doha – Twenty-four high school students had the opportunity to experience campus life at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) when they spent a week participating in the college’s weeklong Qatar Medical Explorer Program (QMEP).

The program, which forms part of WCM-Q’s series of enrichment programs offered by the college’s Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development, gives high school students the chance to both experience life as a medical student and learn about career paths in medicine. Entry to the program is through nomination by high school counselors and teachers, who put forward students who have demonstrated academic excellence, particularly in the sciences and mathematics.

As part of the program, the students were exposed to a series of sessions that accurately reproduce the experiences of current WCM-Q students, with classes in biology, anatomy, clinical skills, plastic and reconstructive surgery, research, and problem-based learning. There were also sessions on study skills, time management, writing personal statements, interview techniques, applying to medical school, and careers in medicine.

Students also participated in an oral presentation exercise, in which they researched a medical topic and then presented their findings to their peers and WCM-Q faculty members. This year, students from 11 schools participated in the QMEP winter session, which took place in February, these being: The Academic Bridge Program, Al Arqam Academy for Girls, American School of Doha, Doha College, Education City High School, GEMS Wellington School, International School for Medical Science and Engineering, Qatar Academy High School, Sherborne Qatar School for Girls, Lebanese School of Qatar, and West Virginia Academy.

Dr. Syed Ahmed Hasnain, senior manager of student outreach and educational development, said: “This year we were deeply impressed by the aptitude, curiosity and maturity of the students who visited the WCM-Q campus for the winter session of our Qatar Medical Explorer Program. We feel that the students benefit greatly from gaining direct experience of life as a medical student and from learning about the wide range of extremely rewarding career paths that can be accessed by studying medicine.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “Our enrichment programs provide outstanding local high school students with meaningful opportunities to experience firsthand what studying at WCM-Q is really like. This highly engaging and unique program presents an excellent way for students to make informed decisions about pursuing careers in science.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu