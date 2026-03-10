Dubai, UAE – Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has laid the foundation for its first five-star hotel, marking the beginning of the rollout of its AED 75 billion hospitality investment plan that will further enrich Dubai’s world class tourism infrastructure.

Located within the Azizi Riviera community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, the five-star hotel is among ten hotel developments across various categories that are currently in design, development, or construction stages. These projects are being delivered through Azizi Developments’ in-house capabilities, leveraging the company’s integrated expertise across development, construction, and project management.

Azizi Hospitality will develop 151 hotels, including 100 four-star hotels, 50 five-star hotels, and one seven-star hotel, with more than 90 percent of the portfolio based in Dubai. Once completed, the portfolio is expected to add approximately 60,000 room keys to the emirate’s hospitality capacity and create more than 75,000 jobs in the sector.

The hospitality expansion reflects continued investor confidence in Dubai’s long term economic vision and its position as one of the world’s most attractive and secure destinations for tourism, investment and business.

The portfolio will also include the seven-star hotel within Burj Azizi, the upcoming landmark tower on Sheikh Zayed Road that is set to become the world’s second tallest building. The development will introduce a globally recognised luxury hospitality destination that further elevates Dubai’s reputation for iconic architectural and tourism projects.

As part of its broader hospitality ecosystem, Azizi Developments will also establish the Azizi Hospitality Academy, a training institution designed to develop the next generation of hospitality professionals in the UAE and support the sector with internationally trained talent.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: "Dubai has consistently proven itself to be one of the world’s most stable, forward-looking and opportunity-rich destinations. The emirate’s leadership has built an environment that inspires confidence among investors and developers, enabling bold projects that contribute to its global standing."

"Our AED 75 billion investment in hospitality reflects our long-term commitment to Dubai and our strong belief in its continued growth as a global tourism hub. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we remain fully aligned with the emirate’s economic and tourism ambitions, helping attract visitors from around the world while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a city that continues to set new global benchmarks."

Through this investment, Azizi Developments aims to support Dubai’s long-term tourism growth by introducing new hospitality experiences across different segments while reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s leading destinations for travel, lifestyle, and investment.