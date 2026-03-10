UAE – Dubai: Today, the XTB investment app launched emergency lock, a new security feature that helps clients protect their assets quickly. If a login looks suspicious or something feels off, clients can now block withdrawals, card payments, and asset sales with a single tap to keep their money safe.

Financial scams and data breaches are now more common than ever, as fraud networks become more advanced and personal information is often exposed by third parties. Because of these growing threats, investors are at greater risk of phishing, identity theft, and unauthorized access. This makes it even more important to have stronger security features that users can control.

The in-app emergency lock feature allows XTB users to secure their accounts instantly if they suspect unauthorized access. With one action, clients can block the sale and purchase of financial instruments, fund withdrawals for all currency accounts, and disable all eWallet transactions. After changing the password, the client can reactivate account functionality by scanning their face, ensuring only the rightful owner can unlock the account.

Digital and cybersecurity threats are rising fast, and still, too many people feel powerless when something looks wrong. We wanted to give our clients a way to take back control in seconds. Emergency lock protects their money instantly and gives them the peace of mind that their money works securely for them, says Omar Arnaout, CEO at XTB.

Emergency Lock reinforces XTB’s commitment to building a safer investing experience where clients feel confident and protected at all times.

The feature is now available to all users of XTB investment app.

About XTB

We empower people worldwide to make their money work smarter and safer. The XTB investing app helps over 2.1 million people achieve their financial goals. With XTB, customers can invest in stocks and ETFs, create personalized investment plans, and trade CFDs on indices, currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. In selected European markets, they can put their money to work with local tax-advantaged products (ISA in the UK and PEA in France) and retirement accounts (IKE and IKZE in Poland), earn interest on uninvested funds and manage online and in-store payments, along with ATM withdrawals in multiple currencies using the eWallet.

XTB investing app is a top destination for investing, market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 20 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat or phone.

With 17 offices across the globe, XTB is a trusted employer for over 1,400 people - with more than 40% focused on continuously innovating proprietary investment technology.

Founded in 2004 in Poland, XTB is a technology-driven company regulated by multiple authorities worldwide, including the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority. XTB has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.