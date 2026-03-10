Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based real estate developer TownX has partnered with Regeny, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, to operate 29 state-of-the-art EV charging spots at Luma Park Views, Jumeirah Village Circle.

With this partnership, Luma Park Views will now feature the highest number of EV charging slots in the city, reflecting TownX’s commitment to sustainability and the future of transportation. This expansion is a significant step towards promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

TownX has also appointed Green Parking, the industry’s leader in retail parking management, to oversee the parking operations for over 20,000 square feet of retail space within the development. The partnership ensures efficient and innovative management of parking facilities while enhancing the overall retail experience for visitors.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director at TownX stated: “Today’s announcement is a monumental step for both TownX and the city of Dubai. With the highest number of EV charging spots at Luma Park Views, we’re taking bold strides in supporting the future of clean transportation. This move underscores our dedication to sustainability and the reduction of our carbon footprint, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a green and innovative future.”

Anish Racherla, CEO, Regeny commented: "We are thrilled to collaborate with TownX to install and operate EV charging spots at Luma Park Views. This partnership not only supports the growing demand for EVs in Dubai but also aligns with our mission to provide reliable and eco-friendly charging solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable Dubai.”

About TownX

TownX Real Estate Development is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer with an AED 4 billion project portfolio and a proven track record of delivering high-quality residential communities across the emirate. Founded in 2017, TownX has grown from a single apartment investment into one of Dubai’s most dynamic and trusted developers. With more than 1,567 apartments delivered, 1.6 million square feet currently under construction, and 1,174 new units underway, TownX continues to scale at pace.

Backed by a team of industry experts, TownX collaborates closely with internationally renowned architects and engineers to bring thoughtfully designed, end-to-end planned projects to life, from blueprint to handover.

https://townx.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: support@keelcomms.com