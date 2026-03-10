Sharjah – Rafid Automotive Solutions has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Shory, a leading digital insurance platform. The move aims to enhance customer experience and provide seamless, integrated digital services in the automotive and insurance sectors.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Jumaa Al Mashrakh, Manager Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, and Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory. The partnership combines Rafid Automotive Solutions’s extensive expertise in vehicle services, including roadside assistance and technical inspections, with Shory’s advanced digital solutions, which allow customers to purchase insurance quickly and issue insurance policies instantly, without any paperwork.

Ahmed Al Mushrrekh stated:“This partnership represents an important step in Rafid’s ongoing journey towards delivering fully integrated digital services through our app, focusing on customer convenience and faster transaction completion. By combining our expertise with Shory’s digital solutions, we will be able to provide an innovative and efficient experience that reflects our commitment to digital transformation and excellence in vehicle services.”

The agreement seeks to improve the customer experience by providing faster and more convenient comprehensive services, enabling customers to obtain vehicle insurance immediately after each inspection. This contributes to reducing time and effort and accelerates insurance renewal or vehicle registration processes. The partnership also simplifies digital procedures, enhances market competitiveness through innovative solutions supporting customer loyalty, and opens opportunities for long-term joint growth.

Shory is a specialized digital insurance platform offering a wide range of solutions, including motor, home, travel, and health insurance. The company focuses on speed, transparency, and easy accessibility for customers, and has expanded operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, making it an ideal partner to support Rafid Automotive Solutions’s digital transformation strategy and customer experience development.

It is noteworthy that Rafid Automotive Solutions is one of the companies under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.