Abu Dhabi, UAE:

News Highlights

AED 1.6 billion in total assets under management (AUM) in 2025 57% year-on-year growth in AUM AED580 million absolute increase in managed assets AED508 million sales achieved in 2025 34% year-on-year increase in sales performance 35% growth in revenue across core operations 29% growth in client base, expanding to 3,103 clients

Vertix Holdings, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in auditing, financial services, real estate, technology, education and investment, has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, reporting AED1.6 billion (US$435.97 million) in assets under management (AUM) in 2025, representing a 57 percent year-on-year growth compared to AED1.02 billion (US$277.92 million) in 2024.

The increase reflects an absolute growth of AED580 million, driven by continued portfolio expansion, strengthened investor confidence, and Vertix Holding’s strategic asset management approach across its investment platforms. This milestone highlights the company’s strong performance and growing footprint in the UAE’s investment and real estate sectors.

“The strong growth in our assets under management reflects the confidence of our investors, the dedication of our teams, and the strength of our long-term strategy. At Vertix, we remain focused on disciplined expansion, strategic investments, and creating sustainable value across our portfolio,” Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, said.

“As we move forward, Vertix Holdings will continue to identify new opportunities, expand its investment footprint, and strengthen its position as a trusted investment and asset management platform in the region.”

Vertix Holdings’ growth in 2025 was supported by multiple performance indicators across its portfolio companies and asset management operations. The company also expanded its property management portfolio, strengthening its position in managing prime residential and commercial assets in Abu Dhabi.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Vertix Holdings continues to manage and oversee several prominent real estate assets across the UAE, including key towers and residential developments in Abu Dhabi. The company’s approach focuses on long-term value creation, operational efficiency, and strategic asset optimization.

The growth reflects Vertix Holding’s ability to combine investment strategy with strong governance and disciplined portfolio management.

Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of Vertix Holdings, said, “Vertix Holding’s stellar performance – including a 57 percent growth – or AED580 million absolute increase in assets – reflects UAE’s robust economy and will go a long way to reinforce investor confidence in the UAE economy.”

