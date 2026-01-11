Suhar - SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed a USD 50 million investment agreement with Oman Zinc LLC, to develop a Zinc Ash Recycling Industrial Park on a 10-hectare site within SOHAR Freezone. Designed to turn steelmaking residues into valuable industrial materials, the project strengthens SOHAR’s position as a regional hub for sustainable metals processing and circular economy manufacturing.

Delivered in phases, the industrial park will process zinc ash and Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) dust to produce up to 10,000 tons per year of refined Zinc Ingots and 50,000 tons per year of Rubber Grade Zinc Oxide. These outputs will supply high-growth downstream industries across the GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa, supporting applications in galvanizing, alloys, rubber, batteries and specialty chemicals. The project is built around SOHAR’s end-to-end advantage. Feedstock will be imported and handled through SOHAR Port from local and international suppliers, creating an integrated value chain that connects global shipping routes directly to processing, storage, and export manufacturing within the Freezone.

Lin FENG, Chairman of Oman Zinc, said: “SOHAR Port and Freezone stands out as the strategic gateway for our international expansion, offering strong logistics connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and direct access to high-growth markets. This investment reflects our confidence in SOHAR as a premier destination for sustainable industry, where innovative recycling meets long-term profitability and regional leadership.”

“This investment demonstrates the strength of SOHAR’s integrated ecosystem and the confidence international partners place in Oman as a base for advanced, sustainable manufacturing,” said Eng. Raid Al Rubaiey, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port “By linking zinc recycling to global shipping routes, we are building new value chains, supporting diversification, and advancing national resource efficiency.”

This investment reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s growing metals cluster and role as an export-oriented manufacturing hub. By diverting by-products from disposal and converting them into high-value export materials, the facility will reduce the environmental footprint of steelmaking. This investment will also stimulate wider demand across logistics, maintenance, and industrial services.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, this development advances resource efficiency, accelerates circular economy outcomes, and expands the nation’s portfolio of sustainability-led industrial projects.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.