Cairo, Egypt: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (ABK-Egypt) and Mastercard announce a strategic collaboration, unlocking a new phase of cutting-edge consumer, commercial, and digital payment solutions. This collaboration reinforces Mastercard’s role as ABK-Egypt’s trusted advisor while advancing the bank’s digital solution offering for cardholders in Egypt.

Accordingly, Mastercard will equip ABK-Egypt with advanced digital solutions that simplify payment processes and enhance security, enabling consumers and businesses to transact seamlessly.

Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt, commented on this collaboration, saying: “We are delighted to team up with Mastercard, a trusted enabler of our digital transformation journey. This collaboration allows ABK-Egypt to expand its range of services to meet the diverse needs of various segments, offer innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and secure banking experience, and support Egypt’s vision of transitioning to a cashless society.”

Iman El Essawy, Head of Retail Banking Division, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt, added: “Our customers will directly benefit from the new digital capabilities and value propositions that this collaboration with Mastercard brings, ensuring a secure and convenient banking experience to our customers and reinforcing the Bank’s position in a highly competitive market.”

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, Mastercard, said: “We are proud of our joint efforts with ABK-Egypt to expand access to secure digital financial solutions. Mastercard remains dedicated to empowering partners with trusted technologies that support sustainable growth within Egypt’s digital economy.”

ABK-Egypt and Mastercard are steadfast in their commitment to advancing innovation and driving financial inclusion across Egypt, exemplifying how strategic collaborations can create a truly inclusive ecosystem where everyone thrives.