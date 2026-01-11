‘A’ score (top 12% of telcos) highlights Zain climate governance and transition to reduce emissions throughout its operations to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Kuwait City: Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has achieved the top ‘A’ score in the recently published CDP Climate Change 2025 disclosure cycle, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s climate action journey.

CDP is a global non-profit platform that enables organizations to measure, manage, and disclose environment-related data, with scoring designed to recognize robust transparency and credible action toward climate goals.

This ‘A’ leadership-level score reflects Zain’s strengthened commitment to environmental accountability and climate action, supported by comprehensive governance structures, enhanced risk management, and clearly defined decarbonization initiatives aligned with global standards. The recognition underscores the Group’s progress in embedding climate considerations into strategic planning, operational resilience, and long-term value creation across its footprint.

Zain’s climate change leadership is further underscored by CDP benchmarks showing average scores of ‘B’ for Telecom and Data Centers, and ‘C’ for the global average, with Zain being the only company based in Kuwait to achieve an ‘A’ leadership level score. Out of 21 disclosers and out of 252 globally disclosing telecommunications services companies, only 30 received an ‘A’ score, placing Zain in the top 12% of the industry.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO, commented: “Addressing climate change should be a key priority for every organization and everyone living on this planet. Zain’s acts with the belief that sustainable growth and climate leadership must go hand in hand.”

He added, “As we continue to scale our digital infrastructure across the region in driving meaningful connectivity, we are equally committed to accelerate our transition and reduce emissions throughout our operations to achieve Net Zero by 2050. We firmly believe this commitment will create value to all our stakeholders.”

Jennifer Suleiman, Chief Sustainability Officer & Mohammed AlMurshed, Chief Technology Officer at Zain Group, jointly added: “Achieving an ‘A’ score from CDP is a testament to the rigor, transparency, and action embedded in our climate governance and operational execution. This recognition reinforces our commitment to SBTi-aligned targets, renewable energy expansion, and comprehensive climate-risk management across our value chain. We remain focused on pursuing transformational digital innovations and delivering measurable emissions reductions while strengthening resilience and long-term value across all our markets.”

Operating across diverse markets increasingly exposed to rising temperatures, prolonged heatwaves, water scarcity, flooding, and energy infrastructure volatility, Zain Group has prioritized climate resilience and decarbonization to safeguard network performance and business continuity and proactively address its environmental impacts.

Additionally, the rapid growth of data usage, network expansion, and rollout of energy-intensive technologies such as 5G and data centers further amplify the company’s environmental impact. Managing these challenges requires balancing connectivity growth with decarbonization, addressing both physical and transition risks, and ensuring that climate considerations are embedded into business strategy and processes, governance, and risk management processes.

Zain’s latest CDP recognition further validates the Group’s contribution to building a more resilient future, highlighting Zain’s role in encouraging wider corporate climate action across the region by demonstrating how ambition can be translated into accountable, data-driven progress.

Over the past five years, Zain has advanced a structured, measurable climate agenda: