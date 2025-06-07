Multiply Media Group (MMG) combines BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 to operate one of the UAE’s largest and most premium outdoor portfolios with 3,000 units

Newly consolidated media group will serve as a launchpad to capture regional and global opportunities in the media sector, including Saudi Arabia, the UK, Europe and the U.S.

MMG to redefine the region’s media landscape through innovation, scale and strategic partnerships

MMG launched at World Out of Home Organization (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, today launches Multiply Media Group (MMG), uniting the three market-leading out-of-home (OOH) companies under its portfolio to create a new media powerhouse headquartered in the UAE. The combination of BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 under Multiply Media Group represents a significant move that will shape the future of tech-enabled media in the UAE and beyond.

Samia Bouazza, GCEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “The launch of Multiply Media Group represents the most significant media consolidations in the UAE. By bringing together market-leading media assets under a single AI & tech-driven group, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and shareholder returns. MMG lays a strong foundation for our global ambitions and forward-looking investment strategy.”

MMG was launched at the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City, and simultaneously it lit up the world through a global takeover across key DOOH media, illuminating cities and screens worldwide with its bold presence. The move reflects the global expansion of Multiply Group, the $7.2 billion holding company, which is part of IHC, the most valuable holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of over $240 billion. The newly consolidated group will serve as a launchpad to capture regional and international opportunities arising in the media sector through MMG portfolio businesses.

MMG will drive performance and innovation across the OOH media sector, reshaping the UAE’s media landscape through scale, AI, and strategic partnerships. To achieve its mission, MMG will invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation and create synergies across its portfolio through strategic investments.

Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, said: “For several years, Multiply Group’s ambitious growth strategy for the media sector has taken us from an integrated portfolio of three industry leaders to a media powerhouse with vast potential to redefine the entire regional media landscape in ways that will bring immediate impact and long-term value for clients. Through MMG, we stand ready to embrace the emerging trends in our industry, particularly the transformative role of AI, and we will continually look to invest in technologies that enable us to create dynamic and innovative campaigns.”

The scale of MMG includes 3,000 advertising units across the UAE, including 75+ premium assets on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, which are backed by long-term partnership agreements with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) (Mada Media) in Dubai and The Department of Municipalities & Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi.

James Bicknell, CEO of Multiply Media Group, said: “Multiply Media Group launches as a transformative force in out of home media — a powerhouse that unites some of the region’s most strategic media assets under one bold vision. With MMG, we are not simply scaling up — we are scaling intelligently. Our mandate is clear: deliver context at scale, and reach audiences where it truly matters, when it matters most. MMG is engineered to be agile, data-led, and deeply integrated, enabling our clients to engage audiences with greater relevance, responsiveness, and resonance than ever before. This is more than media — it’s momentum.”

The launch of MMG follows a recent strategic agreement between Multiply Group’s media vertical and Al Arabia, Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) to create a joint venture (JV) to invest in the global out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector. Multiply Group, also announced a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Media Company (SMC) – with these two strategic moves underscoring the global expansion potential of Multiply’s portfolio brands.

Multiply Group’s other media holdings include Yieldmo, a contextual mobile ads platform, and Firefly, North America’s leading digital Taxi-Top company. The group completed the acquisition of Viola Communications, a marketing and communications firm, in 2021.

ABOUT MULTIPLY GROUP

Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that globally invests and operates in transformative, cash-generating businesses.

Known for its trademark growth mindset, Multiply Group will continue to deploy capital across its two distinct arms, both of which follow a disciplined approach to investing and ensure consistent, sustainable value creation for our shareholders in the short-, medium- and long-term:

Multiply, the investments and operations in long-term strategic verticals, currently investing and operating in Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Media & Communications, Wellness & Beauty, and Retail & Apparel. Anchor investments provide long-term recurring income, through which bolt-on acquisitions are made.

Multiply+, the Group further engages in opportunistic, sector-agnostic investments, via mainly minority stakes in private and public markets.

ABOUT Multiply Media Group

Multiply Media Group (MMG) is a media powerhouse committed to driving performance and innovation across the sector. Our ambition is limitless, but our approach is precise. We invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth through innovation, and create synergy across our portfolio through strategic investment and smart leadership.

MMG includes BackLite Media, Viola Media, Media 247, and Purple Printing. Together, they form an integrated ecosystem built to deliver scale, precision, and sustained value.

MMG provides the clarity required to lead meaningful transformation in the industry. Through targeted investment in technology, talent, and innovation, we develop future-ready products and services — anticipating client needs before they emerge. By aligning capabilities across the group, we multiply impact, accelerate innovation, and drive long-term growth.