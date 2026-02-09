Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Fintech has announced a strategic partnership with badrgo, Qatar’s homegrown ride-hailing and mobility platform, to enable digital driver payouts through Ooredoo Money, supporting the shift toward cashless, efficient, and inclusive financial services in Qatar.

Under the partnership, badrgo will onboard and enable its entire driver base to receive their earnings directly into their Ooredoo Money wallets. This initiative reduces reliance on cash-based settlements, streamlines payout processes, and provides drivers with faster, more convenient access to their earnings.

Through the Ooredoo Money app, badrgo drivers will gain access to a full suite of digital financial services, including transfers, bill payments, and everyday transactions—enhancing financial flexibility and supporting greater financial inclusion.

To support its growing operations, badrgo will also leverage Ooredoo Money’s bulk disbursement solution, allowing the platform to manage driver payments efficiently and at scale, reinforcing operational resilience as demand continues to grow.

Beyond driver payouts, the collaboration also enhances the rider experience. Ooredoo Money will be integrated as a seamless digital payment option for badrgo users, supporting a smoother, more convenient, and cashless mobility experience across Qatar.

Michelangelo (Mirko) Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, said: “At Ooredoo Fintech, our mission is to build inclusive, secure, and scalable digital financial solutions that simplify everyday transactions for people and businesses. This partnership with badrgo brings that mission to life, enabling faster access to earnings for drivers, streamlined payouts at scale, and seamless digital payments for riders, while supporting Qatar’s transition to a more cashless and connected economy.”

Hassan Al‑Ibrahim, Co-founder and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Badr Technology, said: “Our drivers are a core part of the badrgo platform, and this integration is designed to make their working experience simpler and more rewarding. Giving drivers quicker access to their earnings through Ooredoo Money supports their financial flexibility and reflects our commitment to building a people-first mobility service that works for everyone in Qatar.”

The partnership is announced on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, highlighting both companies’ shared commitment to digital innovation, financial inclusion, and enabling smarter, more connected mobility and payment experiences in Qatar.

During Web Summit Qatar 2026, badrgo also welcomed Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, to its booth, where he met with Faisal Al Attiya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of badrgo. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange insights and explore potential areas for future collaboration between Ooredoo and badrgo, reinforcing both parties’ shared interest in advancing innovation and locally driven digital solutions in Qatar.

About OoOoredoo Fintech

Ooredoo Fintech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group, established to build and scale an integrated fintech ecosystem across the MENA region. With innovative digital financial services live in multiple markets, Ooredoo Fintech focuses on enabling financial inclusion by delivering secure, regulated, and accessible solutions for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: https://www.ofti.app

About badrgo

badrgo is Qatar’s own on-demand mobility platform, launched in 2023 as a homegrown alternative for safe, convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable transportation. Developed by Badr Technology W.L.L., a Qatari tech company, badrgo is fully licenced and registered with the Ministry of Transport – ensuring that every experience is legal, insured, and secure. The platform connects passengers and communities with a fleet of vetted, professional drivers and their limousine companies via a user-friendly mobile app, offering reliable service at affordable flat rates.

badrgo mission is to make everyday mobility in Qatar easier and budget-friendly, and more environmentally sustainable without compromising on quality. App offers include real-time ride tracking, upfront fare quotes, multiple vehicle options, and 24/7 customer support, guaranteeing an exceptional experience for all users.

Since its launch, badrgo has introduced innovative mobility offering, such as advance bookings, hourly and monthly rides, multi-stop trips, and loyalty promotions, while forging strong community and business partnerships to continuously add value. Headquartered in Doha, badrgo is a community-focused platform and sustainability-minded platform: empowering local drivers, and their affiliated companies, reinvesting in the broader Qatari community, and upholding the nation’s highest standards of safety and service excellence in pursuit of a smarter, more connected future.