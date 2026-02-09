New integrated clusters advance AED 1.3 billion Phase 1 development

58% of Phase 2 projects are now committed, representing an investment of AED 5.4 billion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), today announced another year of strong, sustainable growth, marked by a 27% increase in existing business partners expanding their operations across the ecosystem, with nearly one in three partners chose to upsize during the year.

The continued expansion activity reflects growing confidence in DHCC as a long-term destination for healthcare, wellness, and related investment. Over the past year, the number of active facilities operating across DHCC increased to 487, while the workforce grew by 30%, reaching 12,941 professionals.

Investor-led momentum also accelerated, with the number of new projects increasing by 26% year-on-year, reinforcing DHCC’s role as a key contributor to Dubai’s ambition to be a world-class healthcare hub, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The announcement comes as Dubai Healthcare City participates in World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, highlighting the depth and maturity of its ecosystem at a time of rising global demand for integrated healthcare destinations.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “The scale of expansion we are seeing across Dubai Healthcare City is a clear indicator of confidence in the fundamentals of the ecosystem. When nearly one in three business partners choose to grow within DHCC, it reflects sustained demand, long-term commitment and the strength of our value proposition as an integrated healthcare destination. This momentum is being translated into tangible development across both phases, positioning DHCC for its next stage of growth.”

Phase 1: Integrated clusters advance AED 1.3 billion development plan

As part of the AED 1.3 billion development plan previously announced for Phase 1, DHCA is progressing the next stage of development through the launch of two integrated clusters.

The first cluster, spanning 21,110 square metres, introduces a residential-led environment comprising standard residences, branded residences, and co-living spaces, complemented by retail and convenience amenities that create a vibrant, community-focused setting.

The second cluster, covering 15,150 square metres, forms the commercial and healthcare core, bringing together medical offices, clinics, and corporate spaces alongside retail offerings tailored to healthcare professionals, patients, and visitors.

Phase 1 also comprises a number of anchor projects recently announced. These include Pixel DHCC, DHCC’s first LEED Platinum-certified office building, designed by P&T Architects and Engineers, which will provide 13,000 square metres of flexible office accommodation with ground-floor commercial space.

Phase 1 further includes Ibn Sina+ DHCC, a purpose-built medical complex and futuristic extension to the existing Ibn Sina medical complex. Designed by Dubai-based Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR) and spanning 5,800 square metres, the medical complex will be directly connected via a seamless walkway and will house surgical, diagnostic, outpatient, and medical office facilities.

Integral to Phase 1 are multi-storey car parks with electric vehicle charging, Salik-integrated smart parking, and full accessibility features to support efficient mobility.

Phase 2: Mixed-use and healthcare-led development gains momentum

Development across DHCC Phase 2 continues to gain momentum, with 58% of projects now committed, representing an investment of AED 5.4 billion. As of January 2026, infrastructure progress across Phase 2 has reached up to 80%, reflecting strong delivery momentum and sustained demand for integrated healthcare, residential, education and mixed-use developments.

Projects include Ketura by Ritz-Carlton, Kempinski Residence, and Dubai Creek Garden by Global Partners - a landmark residential masterplan spanning 127,000 square metres. They also include Asan Medical Center – Gastroenterology Specialized Hospital, Prime Heart and Lung Specialized Hospital, Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, and the Swiss Scientific School expansion.

As Phase 2 infrastructure progresses towards completion in 2026, DHCC remains committed to enabling investment, advancing medical innovation, and supporting Dubai’s vision for a resilient, diversified and knowledge-based economy.

About Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA):

Established in 2011 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) is the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the emirate’s healthcare and wellness free zone.

DHCA’s mandate is to advance DHCC’s ecosystem, operating at an intersection of healthcare, wellness, community living and regulation, and facilitating business set-up across medical care, wellness, academic and research, as well as hosting pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and support service providers.

DHCA is committed to attracting local and international investments to drive innovation and improve healthcare delivery, contributing to Dubai’s status as a global healthcare destination.