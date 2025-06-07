Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a city known for its retail innovation and experiential destinations, Super Duper Studio has officially opened in Goshi Warehouse City, Al Quoz, introducing a new kind of creative concept space for children that merges play, self-expression, and purposeful engagement under one roof.

Positioned as “The Ultimate Creative Playground for Kids,” Super Duper Studio taps into the growing demand for experiential retail and family-focused entertainment, offering a dynamic environment where children are encouraged to express themselves through fashion, performance, and hands-on creative activities.

Founded by Dubai-based entrepreneurs and mothers Priyal Bhartia and Iram Khan, Super Duper Studio is more than just a play space, it’s a statement. "We saw a gap in the market for a venue that allowed kids to celebrate individuality through curated experiences,” says Bhartia. “We wanted to build a place where children feel seen, heard, and celebrated exactly as they are."

The space, which blends art studio, style bar, and performance theatre, is designed to support unstructured creative exploration. From a Design Corner where children can craft their own merchandise, to a Dress-Up salon featuring colourful braids, nail art, and face painting, and the Super Stage, a performance zone that fosters storytelling, music, and dance, each element is built to nurture confidence and creativity.

The business model is also highly adaptable, offering birthday parties, playdates, school field trips, and seasonal workshops. Super Duper Studio has launched with three themed party packages—Super Gear, Dress-Up, and Super Stage—priced from AED 225, making it both accessible and customisable. The brand is also actively developing partnerships with local creatives and service providers, further embedding it into the community while driving footfall and engagement.

Its location in Goshi Warehouse City, part of the larger Al Quoz creative and industrial district, strategically positions it within a hub of emerging lifestyle and design-focused concepts. The site features air-conditioned warehouse space that is both functional and flexible, ideal for hosting themed workshops and events throughout the year.

Upcoming activations include an Eid Workshop in collaboration with Clever Carton, combining creative activities like food box decorating and affirmation mirror-making with community-oriented initiatives, and a sensory playdate aimed at younger children, developed in partnership with House of Pops.

Super Duper Studio is also part of a wider movement the founders describe as “purposeful play.” As Khan explains, “We’re not just offering glitter glue and photo ops, we’re creating a foundation for resilience, empathy, and self-worth through creative expression.”

By blending retail, entertainment, education, and community, Super Duper Studio exemplifies the future of kid-centric experiential spaces in the region. With an inclusive, gender-neutral, and message-driven approach, the studio is already being hailed as a refreshing alternative to traditional kids' entertainment venues.

Super Duper Studio is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 8 PM. For booking information, visit Instagram: @superduperstudio.ae or email info@superduperstudio.ae.

For media enquiries contact Nandini Vohra at nandini@theguildpr.com