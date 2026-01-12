Reflecting the success of the state’s economic policies

Cairo: Egypt’s successful economic policies, alongside extensive state investments in infrastructure, road networks, utilities, and public services, have driven land prices in New Cairo to unprecedented levels, raising the market value of prime land in the area to approximately USD 1 billion.

Within the framework of close cooperation between Horizon Egypt Developments and the Lands Projects Authority, and as part of the company’s commitment to supporting the Egyptian government’s urban development plans and strengthening the national investment climate, Horizon Egypt Developments announced the completion of all procedures to acquire the land for its SA’ADA New Cairo project, which is affiliated with the Lands Projects Authority.

This strategic transaction reflects a high level of trust and coordination between both parties and has contributed to enhancing the area’s market value and investment standing. It also supports the stability and growth of the land market while increasing its appeal to investors.

Horizon Egypt Developments stated that the acquisition represents a key addition to its real estate investment portfolio and aligns with the company’s long-term vision to develop integrated communities that correspond with the state’s urban expansion agenda. The project is expected to deliver strong economic returns and create tangible value within Egypt’s real estate market.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in Egypt and to playing an active role in delivering developments that support economic growth and contribute to the national economy.

Founded in 2021, Horizon Egypt Developments operates under the leadership of H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of “Ajman Ruler’s Emiri Court” and Horizon Egypt Developments. The company is supported by a strong regional expertise and professional capabilities, positioning it as a competitive player in Egypt’s real estate development sector.