Dubai, United Arab Emirates: O Gold, the UAE’s trusted Shariah-compliant gold investment platform, has officially announced its strategic evolution into a comprehensive Super App and introduced a gold-backed Mastercard to mark a significant milestone in the fintech sector. This announcement marks a total transformation for the company, which now serves a rapidly growing community of 800K users by turning physical gold into a highly liquid, everyday currency. By integrating fractional gold ownership with real-time payment technology, O Gold has established a new global standard that enables wealth preservation and daily commerce to coexist within a single unified ecosystem.

Positioned as the flagship innovation of the relaunch, the O Gold Mastercard offers a revolutionary way for individuals to utilise their assets without the traditional friction of selling or liquidating their holdings. Users can now spend their gold balances instantly for everyday transactions such as buying a coffee at a favourite café, dining at restaurants, or purchasing groceries at supermarkets. This seamless experience is made possible through a strategic partnership with Mawarid Finance and Mastercard, ensuring that every transaction is processed with the speed and security expected of modern digital finance while remaining fully Sharia-compliant and ethical.

Beyond its utility as a daily payment tool, the O Gold Mastercard provides a premium suite of lifestyle rewards tailored for global travellers and sophisticated investors. Holders of the physical and virtual Platinum Card benefit from complimentary airport lounge access, exclusive hotel discounts, and a wide range of merchant offers across global brands in retail, dining, entertainment, and e-commerce. This integration ensures that the security of owning gold is matched by the convenience of a top-tier financial product, transforming gold from a traditional store of value into a live, spendable asset.

The transition to a Super App model expands the utility of precious metals into a comprehensive lifestyle marketplace that bridges the gap between digital assets and real-world value. Users can leverage their gold balances to access more than 8,000 international brands, redeemable for vouchers and gift cards directly within the application. This gold-powered economy extends to essential travel services, including the purchase of global data eSIMs, interactive rewards, and a robust loyalty program.

At its core is a secure digital gold wallet, backed by physical gold stored in insured UAE vaults, offering fractional buying, selling, and gifting of gold. Users can also earn a yield on their gold holdings, access Auto Save Gold SIPs for systematic accumulation, nominate beneficiaries for legacy planning, track live gold prices, and view transparent profit and loss statements.

“O Gold is redefining how gold is used in the modern economy,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. “For the first time, gold is not just something you save. It is something you spend, live with, and use every day. By launching a gold-backed spending Super App, we are creating a new category at the intersection of wealth preservation, ethical finance, and everyday utility.”

Ahmed Abdeltawab, CEO of O Gold, added, “Our objective was to build a single, integrated ecosystem where gold powers payments, lifestyle, and long-term financial security. With over 800K users already on the platform, the O Gold Super App establishes a new global benchmark for how precious metals integrate into daily financial behaviour.”

Founded on principles of trust, transparency, and quality, O Gold sources its precious metals exclusively from reputable suppliers and applies rigorous quality assurance standards across all offerings. With insured storage, competitive pricing, and a customer-first philosophy, O Gold continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in ethical, gold-backed financial innovation.

About O Gold

O Gold is a pioneering Emirati fintech platform and a gold-backed Super App, dedicated to making precious metal ownership accessible, liquid, and spendable for everyone. From its origins as a digital investment platform allowing fractional gold and silver ownership from as little as AED 1, O Gold has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem serving more than 750,000 users. By bridging the gap between traditional wealth preservation and modern commerce, the platform enables users to save, earn, and spend physical gold in real time.

Certified by the renowned AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), O Gold ensures all transactions are fully Sharia-compliant and every digital gram is backed by physical, high-purity precious metals stored in insured UAE vaults.

Beyond simple trading, O Gold offers innovative financial tools such as Wakalah Gold Earnings, which allows users to generate returns paid in gold. The platform also features the O Gold Mastercard, which transforms gold into a daily currency. Committed to the highest standards of trust and transparency, O Gold combines ethical finance with advanced technology to redefine the role of precious metals in the modern global economy.

For more information, visit www.ogold.app.

Media Contact: Sharanya Nair, Ad&M PR +971 522771709