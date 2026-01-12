Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has been granted Permanent Arbitral Institution (PAI) status in the Russian Federation, marking a further step in the Centre’s international recognition and reinforcing its role as a globally accessible forum for resolving disputes.

Obtaining this status is contingent upon a structured process and a clear demonstration of the arbitral institution’s international reputation, in accordance with the criteria set by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation. The process was supported by EPAM Law Offices – an international law firm from Russia with offices in the UAE – and Horizons & Co, an Emirati-founded law firm specialising in dispute resolution.

The granting of PAI status reflects DIAC’s institutional framework, procedural standards and governance architecture. It aligns with the Centre’s long-term strategy of supporting cross-border dispute resolution and broadening access to its institutional services across key international jurisdictions.

“As a PAI, DIAC becomes the first arbitral institution from the UAE and the wider region to receive such formal recognition. This important milestone demonstrates international confidence in DIAC and supports its continued institutional growth” said Jehad Kazim, DIAC’s Executive Director.

DIAC administers disputes across a broad range of sectors, including construction and real estate, energy, retail and consumer goods, transport and logistics, manufacturing and industrial and banking and finance. In 2024, the Centre registered 295 new cases with an aggregate value in dispute of US$2.65 billion, involving parties from 53 nationalities. As part of its continued focus on accessibility, DIAC has expanded the availability of its Arbitration Rules by translating them into five additional languages, including Russian.

About DIAC

Established in 1994, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre has over three decades of experience providing dispute resolution services to parties doing business in, or through, the MEASA region. The Centre is the region’s largest arbitral institution, independent and impartial, committed to excellence, efficiency, and diversity. Dedicated to providing unmatched services, DIAC’s Arbitration Court, Board of Directors, and Arbitration and Mediation Rules solidify its position as a leading arbitral institution. To learn more, visit diac.com.