Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has introduced its Exclusive Fast Track service at Istanbul Airport for cardholders, as part of The Mastercard Collection.

Mastercard World Legend, World Elite and World cardholders and their guests can now enjoy a streamlined travel experience at Istanbul Airport, passing through passport control quickly and easily, thanks to Fast Track Access developed in partnership with Dragon Pass.

“Travel is a shared passion that connects people, cultures, and economies. Across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, we continue to see robust growth, with Istanbul Airport serving as a vital hub linking our diverse region to the world. Through the launch of the Mastercard Exclusive Fast Track service, eligible cardholders can now enjoy frictionless, elevated journeys that turn every trip into a rewarding experience. This launch builds on the suite of benefits offered through The Mastercard Collection, designed to bring elevated experiences for our cardholders and their families whether they’re at home or on the go,” said Prakriti Singh, executive vice president, core payments, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Server Aydin, COO, Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) commented on the collaboration as follows: "From service design and digital innovation to global partnerships and the smallest details that define atmosphere, everything at iGA is designed not just to make the journey easier, but to give it character and elegance. IGA Pass, the premium services brand of iGA Istanbul Airport, is one of the clearest expressions of this vision. The Exclusive Fast Track, launched in collaboration with Mastercard, is a natural extension of this lifestyle approach. Designed for travelers who value time and see privilege as effortless comfort rather than display, the experience reinforces Istanbul’s identity not only as a global aviation hub, but as a lifestyle destination in its own right.”

Fast Track benefit for Mastercard World Legend, World Elite, and World cardholders:

To use the service, eligible cardholders worldwide can simply register their cards in the Travel Pass App or via mastercardtravelpass.dragonpass.com. Travelers can plan fast track at arrivals and departures, by making reservations for their preferred time slot to access Mastercard Exclusive Fast Track before their flight. At the airport, they can enter by presenting the QR code at the entrance of the departures and arrivals lane at immigration.

This pioneering service reinforces Mastercard’s commitment to enhancing travel for cardholders worldwide. As one of the world’s most connected airports, Istanbul is uniquely positioned to accommodate travelers who can now enjoy a smoother, more efficient journey through exclusive Fast Track access.

The Mastercard Collection provides consumers with priority access to exclusive benefits tailored to their needs and passions, enabling them and their friends and families to make the most of every moment. The benefits work seamlessly with cardholders’ lifestyles – at home or on the go.

Eligible World portfolio cardholders can effortlessly browse and book experiences via priceless.com/themastercardcollection.

