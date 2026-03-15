El Jadida, Morocco – Marking International Women’s Day, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort announced the graduation of the third cohort of its Mazagan Women’s Leadership Program, an internal development initiative led by Mazagan Academy to support and advance female talent across the resort.

Launched in March 2025, the year-long program supported 37 female employees in supervisory and junior leadership roles through a structured journey focused on personal and professional development. The program combined interactive workshops, individual and group coaching sessions, and mentoring opportunities designed to strengthen participants’ self-confidence, enhance communication skills, and help them build an authentic and effective leadership presence.

The third cohort explored a range of development areas, including self-confidence, effective communication, time and priority management, emotional intelligence, and work-life balance. The program also featured additional practical modules such as parental guidance, personal financial literacy, and image development, equipping participants with tools that support both workplace performance and everyday life.

Commenting on the occasion, Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: "Women play an essential role in the culture, performance, and continued success of Mazagan. We are proud to see them grow in confidence, strengthen their leadership capabilities, and inspire those around them. Their talent, commitment, and contribution remain a valuable asset to the future of our resort."

The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of a year of learning, self-development, and achievement. Graduates completed the program with greater clarity around their potential and a practical set of skills to support their continued growth, both professionally and personally.

Through initiatives such as the Mazagan Women’s Leadership Program, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort continues to reinforce its commitment to talent development, inclusive leadership, and the advancement of women in hospitality. The resort sees investment in female leadership as an important driver of performance, innovation, and long-term positive impact across the organisation.