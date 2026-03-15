Seasonal campaign introduces special iPhone 17 pricing, 1,000 additional Nojoom Points and savings of up to 80% on selected devices.

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of the Eid Device Festival 2026, a limited-time seasonal campaign offering special pricing on a wide range of smartphones and smart devices.

Running for two weeks starting 11 March 2026, the campaign highlights the iPhone 17 series, available with special Eid pricing together with 1,000 additional Nojoom Points for customers purchasing eligible models during the promotional period. Customers can also benefit from savings of up to 80% on selected devices and accessories, including selected iPads, smartwatches and Apple accessories.

The Eid Device Festival 2026 will be available across Ooredoo and Starlink stores, as well as through the Ooredoo eShop, ensuring customers can access the offers conveniently across physical and digital channels.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Eid is a time of celebration and connection, and we are pleased to mark the occasion with special offers that make it easier for our customers to get the latest devices. Through the Eid Device Festival, we are combining attractive pricing with additional Nojoom rewards to deliver meaningful value and enhance the overall customer experience.”

The campaign reflects Ooredoo’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to customers during key seasonal moments, while enhancing the benefits of the Nojoom loyalty programme.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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