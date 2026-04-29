Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has announced a strategic collaboration with Glydways Inc., “Glydways”, the first company providing Flow Networks (AV2.0) to global cities, to deliver integrated parking and transport solutions across selected locations in Dubai.



The collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing first and last mile connectivity in support of Dubai’s Smart City vision. By combining Parkin’s extensive parking network with Glydways’ Flow Networks that deliver direct to destination, on-demand, personal and non-stop rides, the partnership aims to redefine how people move across the city to support seamless end-to-end journeys.



As part of the initiative, select Parkin-managed sites will be transformed into multimodal mobility hubs, serving as convenient access points for Glydways’ autonomous Glydcars that flow on dedicated guideways, creating high-capacity, on-demand flow networks that operate without congestion or stops and deliver passengers directly to their destination. This integration will enable seamless transition between key destinations, enhancing customer convenience, easing congestion and promoting more sustainable urban mobility. Focused on delivering advanced technology and introducing new value-added services, Parkin’s new subsidiary, Parkin Mobility, will combine best-in-class multi-story parking solutions with Glydways’ Flow Network, allowing for improved parking utilisation and location efficiency without compromising on access to destinations. Parkin Mobility will seek to introduce the next generation of dedicated parking solutions coupled with direct-to-destination mobility, delivering the ultimate in car mobility convenience.



The collaboration will also extend to digital integration, with Glydways’ services including routes, real time availability, estimated arrival times and booking embedded directly into Parkin’s mobile app and website. This unified platform will allow customers to plan, book and manage both parking and transport within a single interface. In parallel, both companies will align their customer support functions to ensure a consistent and seamless user experience.



Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“The future of urban mobility is integrated, seamless and sustainable. Through our collaboration with Glydways, we are transforming parking infrastructure into dynamic mobility hubs that directly support Dubai’s vision for smarter, more efficient transportation. By bringing parking and autonomous travel together on a single digital platform, we are delivering a more convenient and connected experience for our customers.”



Mark Seeger, CEO of Glydways, commented:

“Parkin is one of the most recognized names in Dubai's urban infrastructure, and this partnership reflects exactly how Glydways is designed to work: embedded into the fabric of how a city already moves, not layered on top of it. Together, we are turning parking locations into entry points for on-demand, autonomous transit, giving Dubai residents and visitors a seamless connection between where they park and where they need to go, without congestion, without delays, and without compromise on experience.”



As Dubai advances its Smart City ambitions under the 2040 Urban Master Plan, this collaboration positions Parkin at the forefront of integrated mobility, through its continued focus on enhancing customer experience through innovation.



IR and Media Enquiries:

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae/ www.glydways.com or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae



Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae



Glydways Media

Glydways@pluckpr.com



About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.



Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.



By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.



Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.



About Glydways

Founded in 2016, Glydways is redefining urban mobility with its high-capacity, Flow Network using autonomous electric vehicles on small, dedicated guideways. Delivering scalable systems that are cost-effective to build and quick to deploy, Glydways offers cities and communities a sustainable, financially viable solution to meet modern transportation needs. Glydways systems are designed to move up to 10,000 people per hour per small 2-meter-wide lane, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 90 percent compared to rail, and operate profitably at public transit fare levels. For riders, Glydways offers a direct, on-demand, personal, and affordable experience accessible to all, driving greater access to opportunity.



To learn more, please visit: https://www.glydways.com/