Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s Association for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (ABAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SignSplit Science - a blockchain and AI venture focused on helping scientific data owners protect and commercialize their research as verified digital assets.



The collaboration will focus on supporting universities, research institutions, and scientific firms in protecting research datasets as valuable intellectual property assets in the era of AI. ABAI announced this collaboration during MENA Blockchain Week, where the Association participates as a Strategic Partner.

Founded in 2024, ABAI is a Dubai-based non-profit organization dedicated to building a specialized blockchain and AI ecosystem across the UAE and the Gulf region. The Association promotes the responsible adoption of AI and blockchain technologies while strengthening collaboration between academia, government, industry, and innovation ecosystems.

SignSplit Science is developing a Web3 infrastructure designed to protect scientific data as tradable and verified digital assets - representing a new model of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization for the research sector. The company operates globally, including through its UAE presence.

Under the MoU, ABAI and SignSplit Science will cooperate on:

Joint development and delivery of AI, blockchain, and emerging technology training programs;

Executive education and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) initiatives;

Knowledge exchange, seminars, workshops, and professional forums;

Joint conferences, meetups, and innovation-focused events;

Joint educational and professional training initiatives within the UAE and internationally;

Research dialogue and engagement with innovation ecosystems.

ABAI Chairman Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy remarked: “ABAI and SignSplit Science share a common vision to advance the meaningful and responsible use of blockchain and AI technologies. We are especially pleased to collaborate with SignSplit because of its strong alignment with universities, research institutions, and innovation communities that form a key part of ABAI’s ecosystem. We look forward to launching impactful initiatives that educate and empower the MENA region through advanced insights in intellectual property, blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies delivered by SignSplit’s world-class leadership team.”

SignSplit Science’s co-founders bring global expertise and leadership across diverse technology sectors. Based in Dubai, Gleb Denisov is a Ukrainian IT entrepreneur who has developed software applications for the Ukrainian government. Denisov has also served as an advisor on technology and AI to the Chairman of the Digital Transformation Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament.

His co-founder Jimmy Nguyen was an intellectual property lawyer in the United States for more than 21 years and an early blockchain industry leader since 2016, serving as Global President of a leading enterprise-focused Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem. Nguyen has led numerous blockchain conferences and educational initiatives for governments, enterprises, and innovation ecosystems across the MENA region and globally.

Leveraging the expertise of its international team, SignSplit Science will contribute educational content aimed at creators of scientific and academic research, data owners, and innovation ecosystems. Working together with ABAI, the collaboration aims to help researchers and institutions understand the intellectual property value of research datasets and how emerging blockchain technologies can protect them as digital assets.

SignSplit Science CEO Gleb Denisov stated:

“Research data has historically been undervalued as a strategic intellectual property asset. We aim to help universities and scientific organizations understand how research work and datasets possess significant value, especially in today’s AI-driven economy.”

Denisov’s co-founder Jimmy Nguyen added: “By partnering with ABAI, we can help more research creators understand how advanced blockchain and AI technologies can secure and authenticate research outputs as trusted digital assets. This will contribute to a more transparent, responsible, and innovative scientific ecosystem globally.”

ABOUT ABAI

The Association for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (ABAI) is a UAE-based non-profit organization focused on advancing blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies through education, collaboration, innovation, and ecosystem development across the region.

ABOUT SIGNSPLIT SCIENCE

SignSplit Science is a blockchain and AI venture building Web3 infrastructure to help scientific data owners protect, authenticate, and commercialize research datasets as verified digital assets for the AI era.

Media contact: pr@signsplit.com