Madrid, IE University, recognized as one of the most innovative universities in the world, and Tarmeez Capital, an AI-powered Saudi fintech firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), have announced a partnership to develop strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence, fintech research, talent development, and executive education in Saudi Arabia. The agreement, led by IE Talent & Careers, was signed by Ines Drieselmann, Vice President of Global Alumni and Talent & Careers at IE University, alongside Salem Al Jawini, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tarmeez Capital.

The partnership bridges the region’s rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem with Europe's leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, creating new pathways for knowledge exchange, talent development, and cross-border collaboration.

Additional collaboration will include conferences, fintech sessions, and joint events across both institutions' networks, with a Hackathon already being co-organized with IE Foundation and the IE School of Science & Technology set to launch in October. The agreement reinforces IE University's commitment to connecting its community with forward-thinking global partners and expanding opportunities that advance innovation, professional development, and impact-driven leadership worldwide. For Tarmeez Capital, it marks a significant step in the firm's ambition to build bridges between Saudi Arabia's fintech sector and the global academic and financial community.

Both institutions will develop initiatives in AI, data science, and fintech research, leveraging Tarmeez Capital's AI-backed financial infrastructure alongside IE University's faculty. The partnership will also produce thought leadership on building and scaling fintech models across markets, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

“The timing wasn't something we planned around a calendar. When we looked at what Tarmeez Capital is building, and what Saudi Arabia is doing right now with Vision 2030, with AI, with fintech, we thought: if we wait another two years to engage with this seriously, we've missed something. The country is not preparing for transformation. It's in it. And we want IE to be part of that conversation now — not as observers, but as genuine partners" said Ines Drieselman, Vice President of Global Alumni and Talent & Careers at IE University.

Tarmeez Capital and IE University will collaborate to develop talents and build capabilities through joint educational initiatives, including co-created curriculum content, guest lectures, and research papers that bridge European academic rigor with Saudi market insights. In addition, establishing a direct pipeline for recruiting IE University graduates through career portal integration.

Al Jawini, an IE Alumni, completed his MBA from IE in 2015, a connection that makes this partnership a particularly meaningful reunion, also shared that "IE University stood out for its commitment to applied innovation through its School of Science & Technology, fintech programs, and IE Foundation. IE's global academic network and fintech education expertise directly complement what Tarmeez is building in Saudi Arabia's financial ecosystem. By combining IE's renowned expertise in innovation, entrepreneurship, and data science with Tarmeez Capital's financial infrastructure, proprietary technology, and market knowledge, we are building a foundation for cutting-edge research, cross-border knowledge exchange, and real-world application that is designed to scale."

About Tarmeez Capital

Tarmeez Capital is reshaping and deepening the private debt market in Saudi Arabia by leveraging advanced data analytics to digitize underwriting, credit risk assessment, and issuance workflows. Through its AI-backed infrastructure and proprietary technology, the company streamlines access to Shariah-compliant Sukuk, enabling corporates to raise capital more effectively while offering investors seamless access to high-quality private debt opportunities. To date, the firm has facilitated more than SAR 3.5 billion in financing programs across more than 12 sectors.

About IE University

IE University promotes positive change through education, research, and innovation. The academic institution offers a technology-based learning ecosystem for leaders with a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset, deep respect for diversity and sustainability, and a unique focus on the humanities. IE University comprises six schools: IE Business School, IE Law School, IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, IE School of Architecture and Design, IE School of Science and Technology, and IE School of Humanities. The institution has a faculty of full-time and adjunct professors who produce research and teach students from 160 countries in Bachelors, Masters and Executive Education programs. IE University’s platform of more than 84,000 alumni is present in 185 countries.