RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA: MindSpire Education, the regional K-12 platform formerly known as Spark Education Platform (SEP), officially launched yesterday its new brand identity at an exclusive ceremony at Bab Samhan, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in the heart of historic Diriyah in Riyadh City. The launch marks the next stage of growth for one of the region's largest and fastest growing education management groups, currently overseeing more than 30 schools and pre-schools and serving over 20,000 students spreading across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Egypt through Egypt Education Platform (“EEP”).



Operating across five distinct curricula and supported by hundreds of educators, MindSpire Education succeeds Spark Education Platform with a sharpened identity, expanded regional ambition, and a clearly defined growth roadmap. The brand is backed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, one of the Arab world's leading financial institutions, through its dedicated education investment platforms.



The launch event was attended by senior shareholders, government dignitaries, institutional partners, leaders of the Kingdom's most distinguished universities, banking executives, and partners from the international education community. The evening featured remarks from Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes; Linda Al Faisal, the Saudi public speaker and founder of the Linda and Vision 2030 podcast; and Ahmed Wahby, Chief Executive Officer of MindSpire Education.



A REGIONAL PLATFORM, ROOTED IN GROWTH

Speaking at the launch, Ahmed Wahby, CEO of MindSpire Education, said:



"MindSpire is not a reinvention. It is the next stage of a journey that has been six years in the making. Tonight, we give that journey a name — and we declare our commitment to building environments where students thrive, educators lead, and communities grow stronger together."

— Ahmed Wahby, Chief Executive Officer, MindSpire Education



Under Wahby's leadership since 2019, the organization has scaled from a newly capitalized platform into a regional ecosystem with operations in Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and partnerships extending to Spain (IE University) and the United States (Fulton Science Academy).



MindSpire operates in Egypt through the Egypt Education Platform (EEP) under a Master Services Agreement, through which it manages a portfolio of leading educational brands and services across the country.



The company's portfolio includes management partnerships with GEMS Education, the Hayah Schools Enterprise, the Trillium & Petals preschool network, and Selah El Telmeez Egypt's leading K-6 educational content provider with a legacy of more than sixty years.



INVESTOR CONVICTION IN THE REGION'S MOST STRATEGIC SECTOR

Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, addressed the audience on the strategic rationale behind backing MindSpire:



"Education is the most important long-term asset in this region. Backing MindSpire is not a transaction, it is a conviction in the future of the Kingdom and the Gulf, and in a leadership team capable of building it."

— Karim Moussa, Co-CEO, EFG Hermes



EFG Hermes' dedicated Saudi Education Fund continues to support MindSpire's expansion across the region, with a focus on integrating high-quality K-12 institutions and accelerating the platform's regional reach in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCED



As part of the launch event, MindSpire Education formalized a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation — one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's most distinguished philanthropic institutions. The MOU, signed live on stage by Ahmed Wahby and the Foundation's representative, marks the beginning of a multi-front collaboration spanning education, social impact, and community development.



In parallel, MindSpire confirmed an expanded international academic partnership with Fulton Science Academy of the United States — one of America's most respected STEM-focused academic institutions. The partnership will support the opening of Hayah School in Riyadh, a flagship integration in the Kingdom that brings together MindSpire's regional operating platform, the Hayah Schools Enterprise legacy of academic excellence, and Fulton Science Academy's world-class American STEM model.



Further reinforcing this collaboration, MindSpire will convene a joint Hayah–Fulton roundtable on 13 May 2026, at Bab Samhan, Diriyah, bringing together academic leaders and partners under newly established strategic partnerships to shape the next phase of institutional development in the Kingdom.



THE ROAD AHEAD



MindSpire Education's roadmap centres on three pillars: continued school acquisitions and integrations across the Gulf; the scaling of EdTech and innovation capabilities through AI integration and the company's content platforms; and the development of higher education pathways through partnerships with leading international universities connecting K-12 students to university and career outcomes in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.