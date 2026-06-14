Abu Dhabi, UAE: Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, have developed a tiny, injectable medical device that introduces a new approach to treating chronic pain and movement disorders by controlling nerve activity without the need for surgery, batteries, or wires, offering a simpler and less invasive way to treat neurological conditions.

The device, about the size of a small seed, can be injected into the body using a standard needle and placed near a target nerve. Once in position, it delivers controlled electrical signals that influence how the nerve behaves. It is powered wirelessly from outside the body, allowing doctors or patients to adjust its activity in real time.

The research, published in Science Advances, offers an alternative approach that combines precision with minimal invasiveness. This new technology complements existing treatment options, which may include medical implants or medications depending on the patient’s condition and needs.

“This work represents a shift in how we think about treating nerve-related conditions,” said Prof. Khalil Ramadi, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Tandon and the study’s senior author. “By creating a device that can be injected rather than surgically implanted, we are making these therapies simpler, safer, and more accessible, while still maintaining precise control over nerve activity.”

The device can be tracked using standard medical imaging, such as ultrasound and CT scans, allowing for accurate placement and monitoring. Once deployed, it delivers programmable electrical stimulation, enabling tailored treatments based on patient needs.

“This collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to advancing innovative, clinically relevant research that translates into meaningful improvements in patient care,” said Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “By bringing together multidisciplinary expertise, this work highlights how academic partnerships can accelerate the development of safer, less invasive therapies and expand access to advanced treatments for patients.”

In laboratory and preclinical testing, the device demonstrated precise control over nerve stimulation and consistent performance under realistic conditions. It also successfully activated nerves in vivo, confirming its potential for real-world applications.

“This technology has the potential to bridge the gap between non-invasive therapies and traditional implants,” said Dr. Mohamed Elsherif, Research Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi and first author of the study. “It opens the door to treatments that are both effective and easy to deliver, which could significantly improve patient care.”

By reducing the need for major procedures and simplifying how advanced therapies are delivered, the device could make treatment more accessible while lowering risks and recovery times.

The paper’s co-authors also include Salma Mansour, Zhansaya Makhambetova, Fotoon Aldhanhani, Batoul Khlaifat, Mahmoud Elbeh, Vega Pradana Rachim, and Sohmyung Ha of NYU Abu Dhabi, as well as Hicham Abada, Juan S. Barajas-Gamboa, and Carlos M. Abril Vega, of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.