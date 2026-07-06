Hub delivers AI, software engineering, QA, UX design, and agile delivery capabilities

250 professionals today, scaling to 450 by 2027, with $34 million annual digital export impact

Cairo, Egypt – On behalf of H.E. Eng. Raafat Hindy, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), participated in the inauguration of the Coca-Cola HBC Digital Hub in Cairo.

The event was held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Mr. Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, alongside senior executives of the company and government officials.

The Coca-Cola HBC Digital Hub in Egypt is a global digital delivery center supporting the company’s operations across 27 markets in Europe and Africa. It reflects the growing confidence in Egypt as a competitive destination for export-oriented digital services and high-value outsourcing operations.

The Hub brings together high-value talent and advanced capabilities across artificial intelligence (AI), software engineering and development, quality assurance and testing, user experience (UI/UX) design, and agile delivery. It serves as a scalable platform for developing and operating business-critical digital solutions tailored to the Group’s evolving needs, supporting innovation and operational efficiency across its global footprint.

Commenting on the inauguration, Eng. Ahmed Elzaher said the launch of the Hub represents an important milestone in the partnership between the Egyptian government and global companies, and reflects the Ministry’s continued commitment to enabling investment, developing talent, and expanding digital exports.

He added that the collaboration with Coca-Cola HBC began in 2024, with ITIDA playing a key role in continuous engagement with the company, showcasing Egypt’s competitive advantages, and reinforcing its position as a leading outsourcing and digital services hub.

This engagement supported the company’s decision to establish and scale its advanced digital operations in Egypt. The partnership was further strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the Global Offshoring Summit, aimed at supporting expansion plans, enhancing digital export capabilities, and developing specialized talent.

Elzaher noted that the launch of the Hub reflects the successful evolution of this partnership and growing confidence in Egypt’s ability to host and scale global digital delivery centres.

The Hub currently employs around 250 professionals, with plans to expand to 450 by 2027. It is expected to contribute approximately $34 million annually to Egypt’s digital exports, further strengthening the country’s outsourcing and digital services sector.

Egypt’s offshoring industry continues to expand under the national digital economy strategy launched in 2022. In 2025, Egypt signed agreements with 55 global and local companies to create more than 75,000 jobs over three years, with Coca-Cola HBC among these partners.

The Coca-Cola HBC Digital Hub stands as a strong example of successful public-private partnership and reflects Egypt’s positioning as a regional and global hub for digital services delivery and exports.