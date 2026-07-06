Abdulla bin Damithan: Mohammed bin Rashid ‘s vision has made resilience, agility and preparedness defining strengths of Dubai's economic model

Dr. Abdulla Busenad: Dubai's ability to maintain trade flows is a testament to our leadership's vision to build a world-class economic and logistics ecosystem

Air-transported goods to the local market rise to more than 48 million kilograms in May 2026, growing 82% from January

Badr Abbas: The results further strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for air cargo and logistics

Government of Dubai Media Office: Dubai has once again demonstrated its ability to turn challenges into opportunities by implementing an integrated logistics bridge that strengthened trade flows and ensured the continuous delivery of vital goods to local and regional markets.

In strategic partnership with Emirates SkyCargo, the logistics arm of Emirates Airline, Dubai Customs operated an integrated system designed to ensure the continuous flow of goods through the Dubai International Airport Cargo Village and the Maktoum International Airport Air Cargo Centre. The system helped accelerate customs clearance, boost operational capacity, and strengthen food and pharmaceutical security locally and across the Gulf region, at a time when geopolitical developments have placed pressure on global trade and supply chains.

Operational indicators reflect the scale of the response and the speed of adaptation. Total imported goods cleared through both facilities rose from 26,559,019 kilograms in January 2026 to 48,259,442 kilograms in May 2026, a growth of over 82%. The daily maximum of goods handled also rose from 1,236,537 kilograms in January to 2,106,645 kilograms in May, reflecting exceptional operational capacity and flexibility in absorbing growing demand without affecting processing speed or service quality.

Dubai Customs affirmed that the impact extended beyond the local market to supporting supply chain continuity across the GCC, with Dubai leveraging its position as a regional logistics hub to ensure vital shipments reached their final destinations despite changing regional circumstances. Support operations during last May, in cooperation with Emirates SkyCargo, included 529 truck logistics trips transporting 2,636 tons of essential goods, including meat, pharmaceutical preparations, and general merchandise. These efforts established an effective supply corridor that maintained the smooth flow of vital goods to Gulf markets, reflecting Dubai's readiness and the efficiency of its logistics system, and reinforcing Dubai's pivotal role in supporting regional trade and enhancing supply chain resilience during exceptional circumstances.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: "What we are witnessing today is the result of the long-term vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which has made resilience, agility and preparedness defining strengths of Dubai's economic model. Every challenge is an opportunity to demonstrate our efficiency and reinforce Dubai's role as a trusted global trading hub. We will continue strengthening integration across the maritime, customs and logistics sectors, enhancing our readiness to respond to change, and ensuring Dubai remains a reliable gateway for global trade and resilient supply chains."

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: "Dubai's ability to maintain trade flows and ensure the continuous delivery of vital goods amid the evolving regional and global environment is a testament to our leadership's vision and sustained investment in building a world-class economic and logistics ecosystem distinguished by flexibility, readiness, and proactivity. What we have achieved demonstrates the strength of integration between government entities and strategic partners, and reaffirms Dubai's ability to respond with agility while maintaining the uninterrupted movement of trade. We will continue advancing our digital solutions and smart services in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, further reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading global gateway for trade."

Dubai Customs relied on an advanced system of smart initiatives, foremost among them the Green Corridor and the Shahin initiative, which created a fast and secure pathway for priority shipments including food, pharmaceuticals, and essential goods. Customs teams and inspection departments worked around the clock to ensure business continuity throughout the period of rapidly changing regional developments.

Both cargo facilities witnessed targeted operational measures to boost capacity and accelerate cargo handling, including expanding field inspection activities, utilising available space at the main cargo terminal, and adding new inspection windows, directly reducing congestion, accelerating processing times, and ensuring continuous shipment flow during peak periods.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said: "Dubai has once again demonstrated its exceptional ability to maintain the continuity of global trade movement, benefiting from advanced infrastructure, effective strategic partnerships, and an operational system distinguished by flexibility and high readiness. Close cooperation with Dubai Customs and relevant government agencies played a significant role in ensuring the continuous flow of vital shipments and expediting logistics operations to meet the needs of local, regional, and global markets. The results achieved further strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for air cargo and logistics, and demonstrate its ability to efficiently connect markets and continents in all circumstances. We continue to invest in smart solutions and expand our operational capabilities to support global trade growth and strengthen the resilience of future supply chains."