Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" announced its strategic sponsorship of UNICODE 2026, CODED’s flagship coding bootcamp, reaffirming its commitment to investing in national talent and equipping young Kuwaitis with the digital capabilities needed to support the country's future economy. A press conference marking the occasion will be held on 8 July 2026, at Boursa Kuwait.

Markaz's strategic sponsorship of UNICODE, since 2024, reflects the Company's long-term commitment to investing in digital education and youth empowerment as key enablers of Kuwait's future economy. It builds on Markaz's partnership with CODED, which began in 2019. This collaboration, alongside Boursa Kuwait and Boubyan Bank, reflects a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of Kuwaiti technology professionals and strengthening the talent pipeline needed to support Kuwait's broader Vision 2035 objectives of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on Markaz's sponsorship of UNICODE, Mr. Ahmed Al-Falah, Managing Director of Investment Banking at Markaz, said: " For Markaz, investing in digital talent reflects the same long-term philosophy that underpins its investment approach: creating sustainable value by investing in the capabilities that will drive future economic growth. As digital transformation reshapes industries, strengthening Kuwait's digital talent base has become increasingly important to fostering innovation, enhancing productivity, and supporting a more diversified and competitive economy. But technology, on its own, is only a tool. Its true value lies in how it is applied to solve real challenges and create opportunities that serve our society. Delivering that kind of impact requires a deep understanding of our country's culture, values, and evolving priorities. Through initiatives such as UNICODE, Markaz continues to support an ecosystem that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge sharing, helping young Kuwaitis translate emerging technologies into solutions that create lasting value for society and the economy."

UNICODE, launched by CODED in 2021, has become one of Kuwait's leading technology education initiatives. Since its inception, the programme has trained more than 750 students and achieved a graduation rate exceeding 80%. The 2026 edition will train 400 university students from July to November, offering project-based learning in software development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, web development, and financial technology (FinTech), helping participants gain practical experience in technologies shaping the future economy.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.45 billion (USD 4.74 billion) as of 31 March 2026. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com