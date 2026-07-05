Riyadh: Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of 'Aman Plans', a first-of-its-kind service in the Kingdom that provides digital protection for children directly at the mobile network level, without the need to install additional applications or configure complex device settings.

The launch comes in response to the growing demand for digital solutions that help families protect children while they are online, at a time when smartphones have become an integral part of their daily lives for learning, communication and access to digital content.

'Aman Plans' is powered by integrated technology within the Virgin Mobile network that automatically filters harmful content and blocks access to a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and Discord, without requiring users to install parental control software or modify phone settings. Protection is therefore enabled automatically and remains active whenever the device is connected to the Virgin Mobile network.

The service also enables YouTube Restricted Mode in accordance with the platform’s global standards, helping reduce children's exposure to inappropriate content while preserving access to age-appropriate educational and entertainment content.

The company emphasised that smartphones are no longer merely a gateway to social media, but have evolved into essential tools for learning, communication and developing digital skills. This makes it increasingly important to provide solutions that strike a balance between enabling children to benefit from technology and safeguarding their digital wellbeing.

Unlike conventional parental control solutions that rely on apps or device settings, 'Aman Plans' deliver protection directly at the network level, making it significantly more difficult to bypass or disable, while providing parents with greater peace of mind as their children access the internet.

In this context, the company clarified that the service fully respects users’ privacy. It does not access personal data or device content, nor does it delete any files, photos or videos already stored on the phone. Instead, it prevents the downloading of new content or interaction through blocked applications while the device is connected to the Virgin Mobile network.

'Aman Plans' are available in two options to suit different customer needs: Aman 60, which includes 10GB of data and 100 local minutes, and Aman 100, which includes 30GB of data and 300 local minutes, with digital protection integrated into the plan itself.

The company noted that protection is only active when connected to the Virgin Mobile network and is not available when using Wi-Fi networks or while roaming internationally, as the service relies on technologies integrated within the company’s network.

The launch of 'Aman Plans' reflects Beyond ONE Saudi Arabia’s vision of developing telecommunications solutions that promote the responsible use of technology by offering services that go beyond connectivity to enhance digital safety and support families in embracing the Kingdom’s digital transformation with confidence and peace of mind.

The company also confirmed that the service provides an advanced level of protection through network-level content filtering, while noting that, as with all digital protection technologies, it is not possible to guarantee the blocking of 100% of online content due to the constantly evolving nature of the internet.

The service is subject to terms and conditions and is available exclusively as part of Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia’s 'Aman Plans'.

About Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia is one of the Kingdom’s leading digital telecommunications providers and operates under Beyond ONE Saudi Arabia. The company delivers an innovative connectivity experience built on flexibility, simplicity and digital-first solutions. It offers a range of plans and services designed to meet the needs of diverse customer segments, with a strong focus on enhancing the customer experience through continuous innovation and advanced digital technologies. As part of its commitment to delivering services that go beyond traditional connectivity, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia continues to introduce innovative solutions that empower users and promote the safe and responsible use of technology, in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.virginmobile.sa

About Beyond ONE

Beyond ONE is a global digital services provider redefining digital experiences for consumers across high-growth markets. Built on a strong telecommunications foundation, the company delivers innovative, digital-first solutions that empower customers through greater flexibility, simplicity and personalisation.

Founded in 2021, Beyond ONE has rapidly expanded its global footprint through the acquisition of Virgin Mobile MEA, Friendi Mobile MEA and Virgin Mobile Latin America, alongside the global launch of Virgin Connect. Today, the company operates across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Through its portfolio of brands, Beyond ONE continues to deliver innovative connectivity and digital services that support digital transformation and create smarter, more seamless customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.beyond.one.