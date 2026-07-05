Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world's leading manufacturer of woven carpets, welcomed Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact, and Ms. Walaa El-Husseiny, Country Director of the UN Global Compact Network Egypt to its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in 10th of Ramadan City. The visit underscored the company's longstanding commitment to responsible manufacturing and sustainable growth while

The visit comes as part of the United Nations Global Compact Network Egypt’s ongoing efforts to engage leading Egyptian companies in the global and African responsible business agenda, while recognizing Oriental Weavers’ active role within this movement. Through the leadership of Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, a UN Global Compact Network Egypt participant and member of the Africa Business Leaders Coalition and its Egypt Steering Committee, Oriental Weavers continues to contribute to a CEO-led platform that amplifies the voice of African business and advances sustainable growth, climate action, gender equality and economic transformation across the continent. The visit underscores the importance of engaging leading Egyptian industrial companies as drivers of responsible manufacturing, export competitiveness and scalable sustainability transformation across African value chains.

Commenting on the visit, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: "At Oriental Weavers, sustainability is embedded across our operations and long-term strategy. We firmly believe that responsible manufacturing is not only essential to protecting our environment and supporting our communities, but also a strategic imperative for enhancing competitiveness, meeting the evolving expectations of global markets, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, added: "Businesses have a vital role to play in building a more sustainable and inclusive future. Oriental Weavers' commitment to responsible manufacturing demonstrates how sustainability can be embedded across industrial operations while creating value for business, communities, and the environment."

During her visit, Ms. Ojiambo toured Oriental Weavers' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the company's vertically integrated operations and sustainability journey, including its efforts to enhance energy efficiency, optimize resource utilization, reduce waste, and support circular economy principles across its operations.

Beyond the factory tour, discussions explored the evolving business landscape in Egypt and the importance of collaboration between the private sector and international organizations in accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discussions also highlighted Oriental Weavers' role in strengthening Egypt's position as a global manufacturing and export hub, as well as the contribution of business leadership to advancing sustainable development across Africa.

The visit reaffirms Oriental Weavers' commitment to international sustainability frameworks and its dedication to creating lasting environmental and social impact through responsible business practices, innovation, community engagement, and strategic partnerships.

About Oriental Weavers:

Founded in 1979 by visionary industrialist Mohamed Farid Khamis, Oriental Weavers has built over 45 years of legacy, growing from a single loom operation into the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets. Drawing on Egypt’s rich textile heritage of over 5,000 years, the company is driven by a purpose to spread happiness and comfort through every piece it creates worldwide.

Employing over 19,000 people across 27 factories in Egypt, OW produces more than 150 million square meters of carpet annually. It sells 48 carpets every minute, operates over 260 showrooms in Egypt, and exports to more than 118 countries. Its portfolio includes over 4.5 million unique designs, reflecting unmatched variety, innovation, and craftsmanship. OW is also a trusted partner for global hospitality leaders and numerous office and government buildings worldwide. From local roots to global impact, Oriental Weavers continues to set the standard—weaving comfort, quality, and creativity into every space.