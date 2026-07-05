Manama, Bahrain – Eskan Bank (EB or the “Bank”) announced the signing of consultancy agreement with Al A'ali Engineering Consultants to provide consultancy services for the delivery of 72 new residential units, comprising 40 units in Askar and 32 units in Hamad Town. The agreement form part of the joint efforts between Eskan Bank and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to implement the Royal Directive of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to accelerate the delivery of the Kingdom's housing projects and the construction of 50,000 new housing units. The projects are being implemented under the directives and close follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, with the aim of expediting the delivery of housing developments, increasing the delivery of housing projects, increasing the supply of residential units, and providing high-quality housing options that meet the needs of Bahraini citizens.

The agreement was signed following the award of a consultancy tender to Al A'ali Engineering Consultants, valued at BHD 48,000, to provide engineering design consultancy services for both projects.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Ebrahim Jasim, Assistant General Manager of Commercial and Institutional Banking at Eskan Bank, said, "This agreement represent another important step in Eskan Bank's ongoing efforts to support the delivery of housing projects in accordance with the highest engineering standards. Through our continued partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the private sector, we are working to accelerate project delivery and enhance implementation efficiency in support of the Kingdom's housing objectives.

He added, "The projects are intended to diversify the housing options available to citizens eligible for the Ministry's housing finance programmes, including Tasheel, Tasheel+, and the New Mazaya programme. Eskan Bank remains committed to advancing the housing sector by strengthening partnerships with leading national consultancy firms and investing in high-quality design from the earliest stages of each project. This approach contributes directly to improving execution quality, enhancing project efficiency, and delivering integrated residential communities that meet the aspirations of Bahraini families while supporting the Kingdom's ongoing urban development."

For his part, Mohamed Jaffar Bucheeri, General Manager of Eskan Properties Company (EPC), said: "The Hamad Town project is situated on a site measuring 11,702 square metres, while the Askar project spans 11,630 square metres. Each residential unit will have a built-up area of approximately 225 square metres and will comprise four bedrooms, an open-plan living and dining area, a kitchen, a maid's room, a laundry room, and parking for two vehicles, providing a practical and integrated living environment that meets the needs of Bahraini families."

He added: "Our collaboration with Al A'ali Engineering Consultants reflects Eskan Properties Company's ongoing commitment to integrating technical expertise with project implementation from the earliest stages of development. This integrated approach contributes to faster project delivery, higher-quality outcomes, and the long-term sustainability of our developments."

He continued, "Early alignment between the design and implementation phases is one of the key factors behind the successful delivery of housing projects. It plays a vital role in enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating project execution and handover, maintaining the highest standards of quality, and ensuring developments respond to the evolving needs of Bahraini families."

Mr. Ahmed Al Aali, the General Manager of Al A’ali Engineering Consultants stated, "We are honoured to have been selected to contribute to the Askar and Hamad Town housing projects and to work closely with Eskan Bank and Eskan Properties Company. We remain committed to delivering practical, high-quality engineering designs that support the successful implementation of these developments, enhance project delivery efficiency, and create sustainable residential communities that meet the needs of Bahraini citizens while achieving the highest standards of quality and sustainability."