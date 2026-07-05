

University of Doha for Science and Technology Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services

For Immediate Release

Doha, Qatar:

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services, reinforcing cooperation in education, training, research, and knowledge exchange to support the development of highly qualified healthcare professionals and advance applied learning opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, and Major General Dr. Eng. Abdulrahman Ali Alabdulmalik, Commander of Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for collaboration in several key areas, including joint academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, management of UDST internship and research students at Military Medical City Hospital, project-based collaborative activities, organization of joint conferences, seminars, symposiums and lectures, academic and clinical staff exchange, and research collaboration.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said:

"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to building meaningful partnerships that enhance applied learning, research, and professional development. Through our collaboration with Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services, we aim to create valuable opportunities for students, faculty, and healthcare professionals while supporting the development of a highly skilled workforce that contributes to Qatar’s national priorities and future aspirations."

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing applied education and strengthening collaboration between academia and the healthcare sector. Through this cooperation, students will benefit from enhanced experiential learning opportunities, while faculty and healthcare professionals will engage in collaborative initiatives that contribute to knowledge creation and professional development.

The agreement also supports the exchange of expertise and the development of future initiatives that contribute to healthcare education, research excellence, and workforce development in Qatar.

Major General Dr. Eng. Abdulrahman Ali Alabdulmalik, Commander of Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services, said:

"This agreement reflects the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and the healthcare sector in developing highly qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills required to meet the evolving demands of healthcare. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in the future of healthcare by supporting the education and training of the next generation of medical professionals. The Military Medical City Hospital (MMCH) is proud to serve as a center of clinical excellence, providing learners with access to advanced medical technologies, highly specialized expertise, and a dynamic healthcare environment that fosters excellence, innovation, and lifelong learning. Through this partnership, we look forward to advancing training opportunities, professional development, and knowledge exchange in support of excellence and readiness across the healthcare sector in Qatar."

The MoU further strengthens cooperation between the two institutions and reflects their mutual commitment to supporting education, research, innovation, and professional development in alignment with national priorities.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

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