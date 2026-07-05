Sabaragamuwa Province, Sri Lanka – The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) joined the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in inaugurating the Faculty of Medicine at Sabaragamuwa University, marking another milestone in the longstanding development partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya; Eng. Faisal Al-Kahtani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development; senior government officials from Sri Lanka; and representatives of the Saudi Fund for Development.

Her Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, said: "We value the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Fund for Development's contribution to strengthening higher education and expanding opportunities for future generations of Sri Lankan students."

Valued at approximately USD 50 million and financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, the Faculty of Medicine has been developed to expand medical education in Sri Lanka. The facility includes modern medical laboratories, para-clinical teaching facilities and a library, providing students with enhanced opportunities to pursue medical training while supporting the country's healthcare sector.

Eng. Faisal Al-Kahtani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, said: "Today's inauguration is about more than opening a Faculty of Medicine. It is an investment in people, knowledge and opportunity. For more than four decades, the Saudi Fund for Development has worked alongside Sri Lanka to support projects that improve lives and contribute to sustainable development. This Faculty reflects the strong partnership between our two countries."

Since 1981, the Saudi Fund for Development has partnered with Sri Lanka to finance projects across education, healthcare, water, transport and energy. Through 15 development loans supporting 12 projects, the Fund has committed approximately USD 422.7 million, contributing to the country's social and economic development.

Nawaf Alojrush | Director of Media Relations | Saudi Fund for Development | alojrush@sfd.gov.sa

About the Saudi Fund for Development

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government institution that provides concessional development loans, to finance projects and programs in developing countries.

Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has financed more than 800 projects and programs in over 100 countries, with a total value exceeding USD 22 billion. These projects span sectors including transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, among others. These projects contribute to generating socio-economic growth and improving the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need. SFD’s activities are guided by international development principles and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund also works to strengthen development cooperation through partnerships with regional and international organizations.