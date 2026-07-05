Octane, a digital payments platform focused on streamlining vehicle-related expenses in Egypt, has been honored with the Entrepreneurs Award at the Egypt's Top Summit 2026, which recognizes the country's Top 100 Companies. The award acknowledges Octane's pioneering role in transforming the fleet management sector through technology and innovation, following its successful development of Egypt's first and largest fully integrated digital fleet payments ecosystem. The platform covers fuel, maintenance, fleet cards, and weighbridge payments, reinforcing Octane's position as a leading fintech company serving the transportation and fleet management industry.

During the award ceremony, Eng. Amr Gamal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octane, received the award from Mr. Basel Rahmy, CEO of Egypt's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), in the presence of several ministers, senior government officials, and Eng. Ziad El Adawy, Co-Founder of Octane.

Octane's platform leverages a suite of advanced digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Near Field Communication (NFC) authentication, enabling fuel transactions to be completed in less than one minute while minimizing fraud risks. The platform also provides real-time visibility and precise control over all transactions, helping businesses optimize fleet management and significantly reduce operating costs.

Since its launch, Octane has achieved remarkable growth, currently serving more than 3,000 corporate clients and managing over 300,000 vehicles. The company has processed more than 15 million digital fuel transactions, in addition to over 250,000 toll gate transactions. Its solutions have enabled customers to reduce fleet operating costs by 35% to 40%, demonstrating the tangible impact of digital technology on operational efficiency and business performance.

Commenting on the recognition, Eng. Amr Gamal, Co-Founder and CEO of Octane, said:

"We are proud to receive the Entrepreneurs Award at Egypt's Top Summit, which brings together Egypt's Top 100 Companies. This recognition reflects our journey of redefining fleet management through technology and innovation from day one. It also serves as a strong motivation to continue investing in smarter solutions that support the future of transportation and logistics while aligning with Egypt's ongoing digital transformation agenda. We remain committed to expanding our digital ecosystem and delivering innovative solutions that create real value for our customers, enhance the competitiveness of the transportation sector, and strengthen Egypt's position as a regional hub for fintech innovation and smart mobility."