Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Citi Developers, a leading luxury real estate developer headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, today announced a landmark multi-year partnership naming Citi Developers the Official Luxury Real Estate Partner of UFC in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As part of the collaboration, Citi Developers will receive category exclusivity within the luxury real estate sector for EMEA and benefit from a significant presence across UFC events in North America, Latin America, Europe, and all Middle East events, alongside integrated visibility across UFC’s digital platforms, content initiatives, and fan engagement activations.

The partnership has already commenced with an international marketing campaign designed to maximize visibility across key markets while strengthening the global presence of both brands.

The strategic alliance brings together two globally recognized organizations united by a shared commitment to excellence, performance, innovation, wellness, and the pursuit of human potential. The collaboration reflects a growing convergence between luxury living, longevity, recovery, and high-performance lifestyles.

Citi Developers is a UAE-based luxury real estate developer dedicated to creating exceptional residential and lifestyle destinations inspired by the principles of neo-luxury. By blending timeless design, wellness, creativity, and innovation, the company enhances the way people experience their homes and communities. Among its flagship projects is the world's first integrative wellness resort AMRA, located within the pristine Blue Carbon Zone of Umm Al Quwain, setting a new benchmark for wellness-focused living in the region.

Together, UFC and Citi Developers will develop unique initiatives and storytelling campaigns that celebrate ambition, resilience, well-being, and the pursuit of excellence both inside and outside the Octagon.

Nicholas Smith, TKO Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Head of International, commented, "The Middle East is an important market for UFC, with multiple events across the region each year and a fan base that continues to grow. Having partners like Citi Developers who are headquartered in the UAE will help us build on that growth and expand our reach even further. We look forward to working with them to create great moments for fans across the entire EMEA region."

Zoraiz Malik, CEO at Citi Developers, commented “At Citi Developers, we believe luxury today is defined by well-being and meaningful connections. Our partnership with UFC reflects a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and ambition, while connecting us with audiences who value these principles. As we continue creating exceptional communities and lifestyles, wellness and longevity remain central to our vision. UFC represents the highest standards of discipline, resilience, and human performance—values that closely align with our mission to develop communities that inspire healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives.”

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Citi Developers

Citi Developers is a UAE-based luxury real estate developer dedicated to creating exceptional residential and lifestyle destinations inspired by the principles of neo-luxury. By blending timeless design, wellness, creativity, and innovation, the company enhances the way people experience their homes and communities.

With a growing portfolio of landmark developments across the UAE, Citi Developers is committed to delivering transformative living experiences that integrate hospitality, technology, well-being, and design.

Among its flagship projects is the world's first integrative wellness resort AMRA, located within the pristine Blue Carbon Zone of Umm Al Quwain, setting a new benchmark for wellness-focused living in the region.

Driven by a vision to create future-ready communities, Citi Developers continues to shape destinations that offer lasting value, meaningful connections, and an elevated quality of life.