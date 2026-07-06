Launch comes alongside the formalisation of DMCC Tech as its overarching technology platform, bringing together its community of more than 4,000 technology companies, the largest and fastest-growing sector in the district

DMCC Cyber home to more than 200 cybersecurity companies operating across cyber resilience, digital trust, data protection, identity, and governance, risk and compliance

DMCC Cyber joins the DMCC AI Centre, DMCC Crypto Centre, and DMCC Gaming Centre under the newly established DMCC Tech platform, with DMCC Quantum to follow

DMCC Tech extends across today's digital economy and frontier innovation sectors, including the rapidly developing space economy

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has launched DMCC Cyber, a dedicated cybersecurity vertical, as it formally establishes DMCC Tech, its overarching technology platform bringing together the specialised centres and communities driving the digital economy.

The announcement comes as DMCC's technology sector surpasses 4,000 companies, making it the largest and fastest-growing segment within its business district. As the community has grown in scale and maturity, DMCC has continued to develop increasingly specialised platforms that address the evolving needs of technology businesses while creating greater opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

DMCC Cyber represents the latest step in that evolution. Home to more than 200 cybersecurity companies, the new vertical is dedicated to businesses operating across cyber resilience, digital trust, data protection, identity, and governance, risk and compliance. It complements DMCC's existing specialist centres, recognising the increasingly critical role cybersecurity plays in enabling digital business and protecting the infrastructure that underpins the global economy.

A technology company builds the systems, platforms, and applications that move value, information, and services across the digital economy. A cybersecurity company protects those systems, safeguarding the data, infrastructure, and trust on which every digital business depends.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Technology has become the largest and fastest-growing sector in our business district, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for innovation and high-growth businesses. As that community has expanded, so too has the need for more specialised platforms that support different segments of the technology economy. DMCC Tech brings these communities together under a single ecosystem, while DMCC Cyber reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world. Together, they strengthen our ability to help technology companies establish, connect and scale internationally from Dubai, with direct access to one of the world's most dynamic business communities.”

DMCC Cyber joins the DMCC AI Centre, DMCC Crypto Centre, and DMCC Gaming Centre under the DMCC Tech platform, with DMCC Quantum set to follow. Together, these specialised centres and verticals provide technology companies with direct access to one of the world's most connected business communities, linking them to more than 26,000 member companies operating across global trade, finance, commodities, and emerging technologies.

The platform is already home to globally recognised companies including CrowdStrike, PwC, CYFIRMA, and FPT Software, reflecting the scale, diversity, and international reach of DMCC's technology community.

DMCC Tech spans the full breadth of the digital economy, bringing together specialist centres and verticals across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, gaming, and emerging technologies. The platform also extends to the frontiers of innovation, including the rapidly developing space economy, where advances in satellites, earth observation, and space-derived data are reshaping industries from trade and finance to logistics and resource management.

As these technologies become increasingly embedded in the global economy, DMCC Tech provides the platform for commercial growth, while DMCC Cyber helps strengthen the resilience and security of the critical digital infrastructure on which they depend.

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DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae



About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial and property solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation.

DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.