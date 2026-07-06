The Dubai-founded premium dining and lifestyle platform makes it easier than ever to book everything from weekend brunches to destination dining, just in time for summer travels

With more than 1,000 venues globally, members can enjoy complimentary benefits as well as buy-one-get-one dining offers at some of the region's most in-demand venues, including fantastic dining locations such as, 11 Woodfire and Mimi Meifair in Dubai, and CARBONE and Zuma in Riyadh, amongst others

Available worldwide, members can access best-in-class restaurants including Signor Sassi and COYA in Dubai, Labyrinth and Pangium in Singapore, Muse by Tom Aikens in London, 80/20 in Bangkok and Magellano Bar & Restaurant in Milan

Dubai, UAE – SupperClub Global today announces the launch of its new mobile app, now available to download on iOS and Android, marking a new chapter in how members discover and access curated experiences, both locally and while travelling. The app brings SupperClub’s global network of hospitality venues and exclusive offers directly into its members' hands, with access within more than 21 countries, just in time for summer travel plans.

The introduction of the mobile app makes it easier than ever for members to browse venues, unlock offers and secure reservations in just a few steps. The design remains aligned with SupperClub Global’s core philosophy of discreet, experience-led benefits, working seamlessly alongside existing booking options.

SupperClub Global partners with more than 1,000 venues globally, offering members access to a range of experiences, from complimentary benefits like a guaranteed table and free drink at Signor Sassi (Dubai), as well as complimentary bubbles, grape and more at the likes of AngloThai (London), Magellano Bar & Restaurant (Milan), Labyrinth (Singapore), and many more. While those looking for buy-one-get-one dining offers, can unlock experiences at some of the region’s most in-demand venues, including fantastic dining locations such as, 11 Woodfire and Mimi Meifair in Dubai, and CARBONE and Zuma in Riyadh, amongst others.

At the heart of the app launch is SupperClub Global’s commitment to providing seamless, elevated access to the world's best hospitality experiences. Whether planning a weekend brunch, a last-minute dinner, or dining abroad, members can browse and redeem offers, making SupperClub Global a natural fit for both everyday life and travel itineraries. Elevating the experience further is the dedicated WhatsApp concierge support, ensuring bookings are arranged effortlessly.

The SupperClub Global mobile app is available to download now on iOS and Android. For more information, visit https://supperclubme.com/memberships.

About SupperClub Global

Founded in 2021 by two entrepreneurial businesswomen, SupperClub Global is a premium dining and lifestyle membership platform providing subscribers with access to elite offers at world-class venues across 21 countries, with benefits embedded directly and discreetly into the bill. No vouchers, no friction, no compromise on experience. Trusted by over 50,000 subscribers and endorsed by global partners including Visa, SupperClub Global operates a network of 1,000+ restaurants worldwide. Underpinned by a scalable, API-driven infrastructure, the platform integrates directly with banks, payment networks, and enterprise systems, enabling curated dining and lifestyle privileges to function as a programmable benefit layer for strategic partners. Entering its sixth year in 2026, SupperClub Global continues to demonstrate sustained commercial momentum, expanding into new markets and deepening its international restaurant network as it shapes the next chapter of accessible, elevated dining.

https://supperclubme.com/