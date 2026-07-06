Platform to target US$5bn AUM in 4 years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global master developer Arada will launch Arada Capital, a new funds management platform to develop and manage institutional-grade investment opportunities across real estate asset classes in the Middle East and selected international markets.

To be based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Arada Capital has received its In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and is in the process of seeking the final licensing approvals from the FRSA to act as a fund manager. Following that approval Arada Capital’s funds will be designed to allow institutional and qualified investors to participate directly in Arada's pipeline and broader GCC real estate opportunities. The platform’s proposed target will be US$5 billion of assets under management (AUM) to be achieved over the four years after the fund has been established.

Arada Capital will be chaired by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, and governed by an independent board. The platform is being established to provide investors with a structured, governed and institutionally credible route into the GCC real estate and infrastructure markets, which Arada believes represent a compelling long-term investment story.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada and Chairman of Arada Capital, said: “Arada has spent nearly a decade building one of the most complete and vertically integrated real estate platforms in the world, and Arada Capital now allows institutional investors to be part of that story directly, gaining access to deal flow, expertise and governance that would be difficult to replicate elsewhere.”

To lead the platform, Arada has appointed Moustafa Fahour OAM as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Arada Capital. Moustafa brings more than two decades of international experience across banking, infrastructure investment, asset management and public-private partnerships, having held senior positions at UBS, Citigroup, Macquarie Group and CIMIC Group. Moustafa most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Plenary Middle East, where he led the delivery of landmark social infrastructure PPP projects including the UAE's first education social infrastructure PPP programme. He will also continue to support Plenary Middle East in a strategic advisory capacity.

Moustafa is also a current board member of ALEC Holdings PJSC, the recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) and the founder of the Islamic Museum of Australia.

As CEO & Managing Director, Moustafa will lead the establishment and expansion of Arada Capital, including the development of investment platforms and vehicles initially focused on real estate opportunities across the GCC, before progressively expanding into infrastructure and broader private market strategies.

Moustafa Fahour OAM, CEO and Managing Director of Arada Capital, said: "Arada has built one of the region’s most respected and forward-thinking real estate platforms, underpinned by bold leadership, innovation, and a commitment to creating long-term value. Arada Capital presents a unique opportunity to build a differentiated investment platform from the region, for the region, while attracting institutional partnerships into high-quality opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, and alternative investments.”

Arada Capital will launch with a focused pipeline of investment opportunities aligned to Arada's existing ecosystem and strategic partnerships, with plans to expand progressively across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and broader regional markets. Further announcements regarding fund structure, strategy and investment opportunities will be made in due course.

Since its establishment in 2017, the master developer has launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE and expanded into the UK and Australia. With a pipeline of existing and future projects across these three markets valued at AED130 billion, the company is developing approximately 55,000 units across its communities worldwide.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, finance and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com