Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: OMODA & JAECOO continues strengthening its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing intelligent mobility brands after recording another month of exceptional global sales growth while accelerating the rollout of advanced intelligent driving technologies destined for the UAE.

The company delivered 75,102 vehicles globally in June 2026, representing a 178% year-on-year increase and marking the second consecutive month that monthly sales have exceeded the 75,000-unit milestone. New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales reached 56,188 units, up approximately 310% compared with the same period last year.

During the first half of 2026, OMODA & JAECOO achieved cumulative global sales of 379,110 vehicles, maintaining triple-digit year-on-year growth throughout the period and moving steadily towards its annual target of one million vehicle sales.

The global momentum is reflected in the UAE, where OMODA & JAECOO has already surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales while expanding its retail and aftersales network across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. The recent opening of the flagship showroom at Dubai’s Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road further reinforces the brand’s commitment to customers across the Emirates.

A key driver behind this success is the company’s expanding portfolio of intelligent technologies. OMODA & JAECOO’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) combines Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption and Super Long Combined Range, delivering performance and efficiency well suited to the UAE’s climate and long-distance driving conditions.

Meanwhile, anticipation continues building around the upcoming arrival of Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) in the UAE. The advanced intelligent driving technology recently attracted widespread attention after successful demonstrations in Dubai’s extreme summer temperatures, where a test vehicle autonomously searched for an available parking space, avoided surrounding obstacles and completed the entire parking manoeuvre with the driver remaining outside the vehicle.

Designed for shopping malls, office towers, airports and busy urban destinations, SIVP combines intelligent parking and remote vehicle summoning to simplify everyday driving while enhancing convenience and confidence. The technology represents another step in OMODA & JAECOO’s vision of making advanced intelligent driving features part of everyday mobility.

Commenting on the milestone, Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "Our continued global sales momentum reflects the growing confidence customers place in OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent mobility ecosystem. We remain committed to advancing electrification, intelligent driving and AI technologies while bringing innovations such as Super Intelligent Valet Parking to markets including the UAE. Our goal is to create smarter, safer and more enjoyable mobility experiences for customers around the world."

Beyond intelligent vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO continues expanding its AI ecosystem through AiMOGA humanoid robotics. By transferring automotive-grade perception, decision-making and motion-control technologies into hospitality, retail, exhibitions and public services, AiMOGA supports the company’s broader vision of becoming a global intelligent technology ecosystem while aligning with the UAE's ambitions in AI and smart city innovation.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing for the global debut of the OMODA 4, featuring a next-generation AI intelligent cockpit with natural voice interaction and intelligent multi-scenario controls designed for digitally connected drivers.

As football excitement continues to unite fans across the UAE this summer, with anticipation building towards the FIFA World Cup 2026, OMODA & JAECOO is strengthening its engagement with younger audiences through international sports partnerships and lifestyle initiatives. As football fans gather across the country for match-day celebrations and follow the road to the world's biggest sporting event, the brand continues to connect with communities through shared experiences that celebrate the passion of global football.

Reflecting this community-driven approach, OMODA & JAECOO recently hosted its first Abu Dhabi Community Event under the theme “One Community. One Passion. One Drive.”, bringing together more than 350 participants, including over 150 OMODA & JAECOO owners, for a community drive at Yas Marina Circuit followed by a World Cup-themed football watch party, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing people together through mobility, sport, and lifestyle experiences.

Backed by record global sales, growing demand for new energy vehicles and continued investment in intelligent driving, AI-powered mobility and robotics, OMODA & JAECOO continues bringing the next generation of smart mobility closer to customers across the UAE while reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.